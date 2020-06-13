The top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick and/or avoid list aims to deliver the best and worst of the cryptocurrencies to help day traders make their decision. The king of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin is rather swelled up and onto the lower end of the market so here is our pick of Top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick and drop today.
Top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick today
|Name
|Market Cap
|Available Coins
|Total Coins
|Trade Volume
|Change in 24 Hours
|Melon
|8.723M
|1.25M
|1.25M
|616.014K
|87.01%
|BOX Token
|253.445K
|99.609M
|100M
|3.704K
|62.80%
|Dent
|23.045M
|81.674B
|100B
|982.817K
|49.08%
|Suretly
|141.987K
|235.961K
|235.961K
|1.69K
|48.22%
|Mainframe
|11.635M
|9.516B
|10B
|7.893M
|43.56%
|UTRUST
|13.985M
|450M
|500M
|3.104M
|41.24%
|0Chain
|5.215M
|40.117M
|200M
|93.908K
|35.94%
|Plair
|5.27M
|14.009B
|50B
|1.044K
|32.52%
|Medicalchain
|893.578K
|308.865M
|500M
|39.927K
|22.89%
|MobileGo
|879.973K
|99.997M
|99.997M
|238
|20.40%
Top 10 cryptocurrencies to drop today
On the other hand, the top cryptocurrencies performing rather poorly today are the ones you should totally avoid in order to ensure safe trading.
|Name
|Market Cap
|Available Coins
|Total Coins
|Trade Volume
|Change in 24 Hours
|Swarm
|754.601K
|78.19M
|99.535M
|10.358K
|-66.72%
|PumaPay
|2.249M
|26.346B
|78.043B
|735.632K
|-50.28%
|DAOstack
|2.065M
|48.033M
|60M
|4.9K
|-41.11%
|Hydro
|2.079M
|11.047B
|11.111B
|295.189K
|-33.70%
|ATMChain
|619.865K
|4.66B
|10B
|0
|-29.31%
|Crowd Machine
|132.736K
|470.165M
|2B
|3.658K
|-25.42%
|Lympo
|2.149M
|826.673M
|1B
|36.917K
|-22.67%
|Lamden
|1.874M
|142.216M
|288.091M
|14.245K
|-22.66%
|Birdge Protcol
|101.223M
|224.088M
|450M
|4.877K
|-22.47%
|Origin Sport
|6M
|300M
|300M
|1.107M
|-21.88%
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but a statistical analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.