The top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick and/or avoid list aims to deliver the best and worst of the cryptocurrencies to help day traders make their decision. The king of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin is rather swelled up and onto the lower end of the market so here is our pick of Top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick and drop today.

Top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick today

Name Market Cap Available Coins Total Coins Trade Volume Change in 24 Hours Melon 8.723M 1.25M 1.25M 616.014K 87.01% BOX Token 253.445K 99.609M 100M 3.704K 62.80% Dent 23.045M 81.674B 100B 982.817K 49.08% Suretly 141.987K 235.961K 235.961K 1.69K 48.22% Mainframe 11.635M 9.516B 10B 7.893M 43.56% UTRUST 13.985M 450M 500M 3.104M 41.24% 0Chain 5.215M 40.117M 200M 93.908K 35.94% Plair 5.27M 14.009B 50B 1.044K 32.52% Medicalchain 893.578K 308.865M 500M 39.927K 22.89% MobileGo 879.973K 99.997M 99.997M 238 20.40%

Top 10 cryptocurrencies to drop today

On the other hand, the top cryptocurrencies performing rather poorly today are the ones you should totally avoid in order to ensure safe trading.

Name Market Cap Available Coins Total Coins Trade Volume Change in 24 Hours Swarm 754.601K 78.19M 99.535M 10.358K -66.72% PumaPay 2.249M 26.346B 78.043B 735.632K -50.28% DAOstack 2.065M 48.033M 60M 4.9K -41.11% Hydro 2.079M 11.047B 11.111B 295.189K -33.70% ATMChain 619.865K 4.66B 10B 0 -29.31% Crowd Machine 132.736K 470.165M 2B 3.658K -25.42% Lympo 2.149M 826.673M 1B 36.917K -22.67% Lamden 1.874M 142.216M 288.091M 14.245K -22.66% Birdge Protcol 101.223M 224.088M 450M 4.877K -22.47% Origin Sport 6M 300M 300M 1.107M -21.88%

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but a statistical analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.