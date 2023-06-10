Top 10 Blockchain Security Companies: Protection Against Potential Attacks

Blockchain is transforming industries, streamlining processes, and building a future defined by transparency, autonomy, and security. However, as we adopt this technology more and more, the need for adequate security measures becomes paramount. Blockchain security companies are the vanguards in this fight, utilizing innovative strategies and tools to ensure the integrity of these digital structures.
In this Cryptopolitan guide, we look at the top ten blockchain security companies that are making waves in this realm.
OpenZeppellin
OpenZeppelin is a company that provides reliable cybersecurity technology and services for popular DeFi and NFT projects. Their mission is to protect the open economy and they have worked with major crypto organizations like Coinbase, Ethereum Foundation, Compound, Aave, TheGraph, and more, safeguarding billions of dollars in funds since their establishment in 2015.
OpenZeppelin conducts audits to ensure that your distributed systems are functioning correctly. Their engineers will carefully assess your system’s architecture and codebase, and provide a detailed audit report.
Their security reports provide an analysis of the system dynamics and identify potential issues in the code. It also offers actionable recommendations to protect against potential attacks, incorporating both state-of-the-art security patterns and opportunities for the project’s overall quality and maturity to improve.
Certik
CertiK was established in 2018 by professors from Columbia and Yale. They are a leading company in blockchain security, utilizing advanced Formal Verification and AI technology to safeguard and monitor blockchains, smart contracts, and Web3 applications.
Their comprehensive auditing services cover all aspects of Web3 platforms, including both the projects built on blockchains like Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon, as well as the Layer 1 blockchains themselves.
Certik can be differentiated based on three prime features:
- Accurate Findings: CertiK’s experienced security experts have reviewed thousands of projects. Their detailed audit will help you ensure the security of your code.
- Actionable Insights: You will receive comprehensive reports with detailed findings and recommendations on how to fix any vulnerabilities.
- Unparalleled Flexibility: The platform offers a wide range of language coverage and ecosystem. It also provides faster onboarding options based on the size of the project code.
Hacken
Hacken is a company that specializes in auditing the security of blockchain technology. They were founded in 2017 with the goal of making Web3 a safer environment. With over 5 years of experience, they have worked with hundreds of partners in the blockchain industry and have secured thousands of cryptocurrency projects.
Today, Hacken offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services to protect businesses and communities worldwide.
It offers the following security services
- Smart Contract Audit
- Blockchain Protocol Audit
- Penetration Testing
- dApp Audit
- Bug Bounty
- Proof of Reserves
- CCSS Audit
Quantstamp
Quantstamp performs audits on smart contracts, off-chain components, networking, and front-end elements with the aim of improving the security of your decentralized application.
It has a strong reputation for their intelligent contract auditing that has safeguarded a value of more than $200B globally.
The company’s team comprises skilled PhDs and security experts who are the finest in the industry. They have been chosen over tech giants like Google, Facebook, Apple, and the Ethereum Foundation.
They have a six-step process, which as as follows:
- Contact: Request an audit by providing details of your project and team.
- Quote: Set up a meeting with the team and receive a quote.
- Audit: The Quantstamp team will perform an audit.
- Report: You will privately receive a detailed audit report.
- Fixes: Your team will fix the issues and ensure best practices.
- Certify: The Quantstamp team will send an updated audit report and a certificate.
Astra Pentest
Astra Pentest is a top-notch security company that specializes in blockchain security and offers both manual and automated pentesting services. Their expertise extends beyond blockchain to cover websites, mobile applications, cloud infrastructure, networks, and APIs.
With Astra Pentest, you can get:
- Clear, actionable steps to patch every issue and work together seamlessly.
- Track progress with their CXO friendly dashboard and prioritize the right fixes.
- Get ISO, SOC2, GDPR, CIS compliance-ready without the hassle.
Overall, it offers the following features:
- 3000+ tests: Astra’s comprehensive scanner performs 3000+ tests, which include checking for known CVEs, OWASP Top 10, SANS 25.
- Compliance checks: Their security engine covers all the essential tests required for you to achieve ISO 27001, HIPAA, SOC2 or GDPR compliance.
- Scan logged-in pages: Astra’s scanner also analyzes pages behind the login screen to ensure every possible area of your application is secure. Use their browser extension to record your login seamlessly and don’t miss a single vulnerability.
- Scan PWA/SPAs apps: This company scans for progressive web apps (PWA) and Single Page Apps (SPAs) ensuring that you’re 100% secure, no matter what your tech stack is.
Slowmist
SlowMist is a company that specializes in blockchain security. It was established in 2018 and its team has over a decade of experience in network security. Furthermore, they have also worked with major cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, Huobi, PancakeSwap, and Crypto.com to enhance their security.
SlowMist provides a range of security-related services including:
- Exchange Security Audit
- Wallet Security Audit
- Blockchain Security Audit
- Smart Contract Security Audit
- Consortium Blockchain Security Solution
- Red Teaming
- Security Monitoring
- Blockchain Threat Intelligence
- Defense Deployment
- MistTrack Service
- Security Consulting
- Hacking Time
Armors
Armors is a top blockchain security laboratory that provides solutions for the smart contract eco-platform as well as overall blockchain security.
It offers the following solutions:
- IPS: Armors intends to develop a set of comprehensive smart contract development frameworks utilizing the Haskell language. The frameworks will include a visual authoring environment and a writing specification that the underlying blockchain can directly call.
- IDS: Armors provides smart contract monitoring services throughout the year. They analyze contract events in real-time and use AI to detect problems and send alerts.
- AMS: Armors offers technical support tools that include contract upgrades and cross-chain migrations, to assist project parties who need to upgrade their contracts due to security issues, performance concerns, and other related factors.
Trail of Bits
Trail of Bits has been offering security services to highly targeted organizations and products since 2012. They use advanced security research techniques and adopt an attacker’s mindset to minimize risk and strengthen software.
Trail of Bits builds industry-leading tools that find and help fix vulnerabilities. They are the leaders in smart contract security assessments and in understanding the security implications of the Solidity language, its compiler, and the Ethereum Virtual Machine.
Some of their offered tools for finding and fixing blockchain security vulnerabilities include:
- Manticore: a symbolic emulator capable of simulating complex multi-contract and multi-transaction attacks against EVM bytecode.
- Ethersplay: a graphical EVM disassembler capable of method recovery, dynamic jump computation, source code matching, and binary diffing.
- Slither: a static analyzer that detects common mistakes such as bugs in reentrancy, constructors, method access, and more.
- Echidna: a next-generation smart fuzzer that targets EVM bytecode.
PeckShield
PeckShield is a security and audit firm headquartered in China that has a team of members from around the world. The company gained recognition in 2018 for discovering problems like BatchOverflow that were present in Ethereum smart contracts.
It offers the following security services:
- Security audits: Blockchain audits, smart contract audits, DeFi audits, exchange audits, digital wallet security audits.
- Threat prevention and monitoring: smart contract attack prevention, asset movement monitoring, blacklist address monitoring
- Penetration testing and emergency response: pen tests, blackbox attack, loophole inspection, security consultancy, 7×24 emergency response
- Total solutions: consortium Blockchain security, bounty programs, customized solutions
Consensys Diligence
ConsenSys is a company focused on developing advanced blockchain software and applications for the Ethereum network. Their Diligence cybersecurity tool offers in-depth assessments of smart contracts to ensure that Ethereum projects can deploy their applications without any security concerns.
Their main products and services include the following:
- Smart Contract Audits: The company offers comprehensive review of code for teams aiming to launch blockchain applications.
- Automated Security Analysis: Their MythX API scans security vulnerabilities in EVM-based blockchain and Ethereum smart contracts.
- Smart Contract Testing: The company uses the Scribble specification language to translate high-level specifications into solidity code.
- Automatic Property Checking: They use fuzzing for testing security properties, avoiding costly rewrites of smart contracts, and detecting vulnerabilities before deployment.
- Enterprise Security Counseling: The company supports enterprises at various stages of their blockchain development lifecycle by providing testing, auditing, and formal verification.
- Threat Modeling: They help blockchain companies identify potential hacker entry points, and visualize the attack surface of the project. This allows continual update of the threat model to avoid risks.
- Incident Response Planning: Let blockchain companies set up infrastructure monitoring and enable the teams to identify, report, triage, and respond to various security threats quickly.
Factors to Choose The Right Blockchain Security Company
Here are some factors to consider when choosing a blockchain auditing company:
- Expertise: When choosing a blockchain security company, expertise in this specialized area is paramount. The complex and highly technical nature of blockchain systems calls for a high level of knowledge and proficiency. The right company should not only understand blockchain technology but also cybersecurity and how these two areas intersect.
- Reputation: A company’s reputation often reflects its expertise and the quality of its work. When selecting a blockchain security company, it’s important to look at their track record. This includes the projects they’ve handled, the clients they’ve served, and the success rate they’ve had in ensuring the security of blockchain networks.
- Blockchains: Not all blockchain systems are the same. There’s a wide variety of blockchain types each with its own features, benefits, and security needs. Therefore, the blockchain security company you choose should have experience and expertise in the specific blockchain(s) you’re utilizing. They should be able to understand the nuances of your chosen blockchain and provide tailored solutions accordingly.
- Transparency: Transparency is a vital factor in any business, but it’s even more critical when it comes to blockchain security. The company should be upfront about their methods, policies, and the measures they take to secure your blockchain system. They should also be willing to explain these processes to you in detail.
- Costs: While you certainly don’t want to compromise on security, it’s also important to consider the costs. The right blockchain security company should provide an optimum balance between cost and value. They should offer a comprehensive suite of services at a reasonable price.
- Customer support: Good customer support is a vital component of any service. In the context of blockchain security, this can mean being available to quickly address any concerns or issues that may arise. Look for a company that offers consistent, reliable support, preferably 24/7.
Conclusion
Blockchain technology is undoubtedly a pillar of the modern digital landscape. Its potential is virtually limitless, but as with any technology, security is a pressing concern. The top ten blockchain security companies we’ve discussed in this article provide extensive security services to help safeguard the integrity of blockchain companies. Their innovative solutions, expertise, and relentless dedication are instrumental in shaping a secure and prosperous blockchain-driven world.
FAQs
What makes a good blockchain security company?
A good blockchain security company combines expertise in blockchain technology and cybersecurity, providing solutions that address unique challenges in the blockchain landscape, including smart contract vulnerabilities, transaction privacy, and consensus security.
How important is blockchain security?
Blockchain security is critical as it safeguards the integrity of blockchain networks, protecting them from vulnerabilities, hacking attempts, and ensuring data privacy and transaction transparency.
Are blockchain networks completely secure?
While blockchain technology is inherently secure due to its decentralized nature and cryptography, it's not impervious to threats. Proper security measures are essential to prevent potential attacks and vulnerabilities.
What role does encryption play in blockchain security?
Encryption is crucial in blockchain security as it transforms transaction data into unreadable text, preventing unauthorized access and maintaining confidentiality and integrity of data.
What is a 51% attack in blockchain?
A 51% attack refers to a scenario where a user or a group gains control of more than half of the network's mining power, enabling them to manipulate transactions, which undermines the blockchain's integrity.
Can a blockchain be hacked?
Despite the inherent security of blockchains, they can still be compromised. Common vulnerabilities include smart contract bugs, phishing attacks, and 51% attacks, emphasizing the need for robust security measures.
What is the role of smart contract audits in blockchain security?
Smart contract audits are crucial in identifying and rectifying vulnerabilities or bugs in the smart contract code, ensuring it functions as intended and is secure from potential exploits.
How do blockchain security companies address privacy concerns?
Blockchain security companies use various techniques such as zero-knowledge proofs, ring signatures, and encryption to enhance transaction privacy while maintaining the transparency and trustless nature of the blockchain.
Is blockchain security only about securing transactions?
While transaction security is vital, blockchain security also covers aspects such as consensus mechanisms, network infrastructure, smart contracts, data privacy, and maintaining the decentralized nature of the network
What is the future of blockchain security?
The future of blockchain security lies in the continuous development and refinement of security measures and protocols, increased use of AI and machine learning for threat detection, and broader regulatory standards to enhance overall security.