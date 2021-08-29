TL;DR Breakdown

• Autograph will display various images of Tom Brady and even digital autographs for sale.

• NFT trading will increase in the second half of the year, according to cryptocurrency experts.

Tom Brady, one of the most recognized American football players in North America, has been a trend in cryptocurrency trading for experimenting with NFTs. Brady has dabbled in non-expendable tokens using voice memos, artwork, and unique autographs for crypto enthusiasts.

NFT market has been profitable in recent months. Tom Brady’s NFT opening is one of the most anticipated by sports fans.

Tom Brady’s Autograph platform goals

Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs occupy the third position in the virtual market; just below Bitcoin and Ether. NFTs have changed the crypto world, and stars like Tom Brady know it.

In August, Brady’s platform, Autograph, was launched within the DraftKings platform, which manages all its operations. Autograph is also run by tycoon Richard Rosenblatt who is also an NFT lover.

Brady and the businessman have offered NFTs of athletes like Wayne Gretzky, famous in hockey, and Derek Jeket, a professional baseball star.

Tom Brady clarifies that Autograph gives all collectors and sports fans a platform to buy their souvenirs. Brady will make Autograph grow incrementally, bringing high profits to him and all the participating athletes.

NFTs are here to stay

Since the beginning of the year, interest in NFTs has increased among virtual pieces collectors. Matthew Hougan, the director in charge of investments at Bitwise Asset Management, believes that NFT trading is just one part of the large crypto market. Hougan believes that non-fungible tokens are here to stay, and cryptocurrencies promise a new financial model.

The earnings on NFT collections are so high that crypto platforms like OpenSea have improved their trading volume. In August alone, the crypto company transacted over $1 billion in NFT auctions.

Although the NFTs are not a novelty for 2021, without a doubt, they have had greater participation so far this year. In earlier times, stars like Tom Brady didn’t pay attention to the virtual auction market because there was no backing, but everything has visibly changed. Now several global companies have entered NFT auctions and seen radical changes in their monthly profit volume.

According to Hougan, non-fungible tokens are built on the Ethereum network, which is why it is secure.