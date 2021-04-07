TL;DR Breakdown:

Tom Brady is planning to launch an NFT platform dubbed Autograph this spring.

The platform aims at enabling big names in different industries to create unique collectibles.

Following the growing attention in the NFT market, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, is planning to launch “Autograph,” an NFT platform, this spring. The American football champion revealed this to CNN Business on Tuesday, saying the platform will enable celebrities from diverse industries to collaborate with creators to create their digital collectibles on blockchain technology.

Tom Brady delves into NFT

Besides Tom Brady, Autograph is aimed at featuring NFT content from top names in sports, entertainment, fashion, and pop culture. The platform will support live auctions and physical product drops. While speaking with CNN Business, the co-founder and CEO of Autograph, Dillon Rosenblatt, commented:

“Autograph will bring together some of the world’s most iconic names and brands with best in class digital artists to ideate, create and launch NFTs and ground-breaking experiences to a community of fans and collectors.”

More investment in the NFT markets

NFTs are simply blockchain-based unique tokens that represent digital content like arts, music, etc. The market exploded with lots of traction since the beginning of the year. Some NFT contents have been sold for millions of dollars, which propelled many artists to consider minting their works on blockchain as NFTs. Beeple is one digital artist that bagged over $60 million for his digital art collection.

In Many musicians, gamers, and a journalist has been able to auction their contents as NFTs, which indicates the market isn’t limited to artist only. Amid the rush in NFTs, many companies are beginning to expand to the market, including Crypto.com. Other platforms like Opensea were able to secure investments from popular venture companies and angel investors.