Cryptopolitan is happy to announce TKNZ, the NFT Esports and Gaming Hall of Fame, as the next guest project for the upcoming Web3 Masterminds live session. TKNZ shall be represented by Georgi Pepelyankov (Co-founder) and Ronak Doshi (Co-founder and CTO).

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

The next Web3 Masterminds session will be live-streamed on Monday, 28th March at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

Both Georgi Pepelyankov and Ronak Doshi will be speaking with the co-founder of Forward Protocol, Mitch Rankin, about the TKNZ project, including other mind-blowing topics on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and NFTs.

About TKNZ

TKNZ is working on assembling a “Museum of Gaming & Esports History” on the blockchain. TKNZ is a non-fungible token platform that provides users the option to digitalize and trade all the heart-breaking, mind-blowing, and otherwise UNMISSABLE moments from their favorite gaming and esports events in the form of NFTs. TKNZ is based on Flow blockchain and basically describes itself as the NFT Esports and Gaming Hall of Fame.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

