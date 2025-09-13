FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Apple’s Tim Cook boosts Corning deal, partners with chipmakers in $600 billion US expansion

Apple's Tim Cook boosts Corning deal, partners with chipmakers in $600 billion US expansion

1. Apple expands U.S. chip production and supplier base
Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook confirmed on Friday that the company will spend $600 billion on manufacturing in the United States over the next four years.

Speaking during an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, Tim detailed Apple’s new factory investments, job growth strategy, chip supply deals, and exclusive support from the Trump administration.

The announcement includes a $2.5 billion injection into Apple’s long-running deal with Corning, the Kentucky-based firm that makes the glass used in iPhones and Apple Watches.

The facility, located in Harrodsburg, already manufactures high-tech glass for Apple devices, but the new capital aims to boost output to meet the company’s growing domestic demand.

Apple expands U.S. chip production and supplier base

Beyond glass, Apple is also working with multiple semiconductor firms to produce more chips inside the country. Tim named Taiwan Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, and Applied Materials as major partners in this expansion.

These companies will help Apple build out local chip production facilities and reduce dependency on overseas fabs.

“We already do business with 9,000 different partners across the U.S.,” Tim told Jim. “We’re in all 50 states with these suppliers.” He added that those business relationships have already led to 450,000 jobs, and Apple is now scaling that number further. “We’re very proud to be expanding that further this year to the $600 billion level.”

Apple has also opened a new training program called the Manufacturing Academy, launched last month in Detroit. Tim said the academy is designed to train American workers and equip smaller companies with modern production tools.

In a press statement, Apple said the program invites small and medium-sized manufacturers from across the country to attend workshops that focus on artificial intelligence and smart factory methods.

Support from the federal government is also playing a big role in Apple’s U.S. investment plan. Tim told Jim that the company is getting “significant support” from President Donald Trump, who announced a 100% tariff on imported semiconductors last month.

Companies like Apple that manufacture inside the country are exempt from that tariff. “The president has said that he wants more in the United States,” Tim said. “And we want more in the United States.”

While all this was going on, Apple also dropped its latest hardware on Tuesday with four new iPhone 17 models that will be available in stores and online starting September 19, as Cryptopolitan reported.

The most expensive is the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which still starts at $1,199, but now includes a new version with 2TB of storage. Apple didn’t increase the price on that one. The iPhone 17 Pro now costs $1,099, up $100 from the last model, but Apple says it now starts at 256GB instead of 128GB.

The entry-level iPhone 17 stays at $799 but comes with a bigger screen, smoother display, and a better camera. The standout model is the iPhone 17 Air, built with a titanium body. It’s thinner, lighter, and priced at $999.

Finishing off the week, Apple will release iOS 26 on Monday as another software update. The new version supports all the updated devices and includes performance and battery improvements.

This entire push, from training centers to tariffs to titanium phones, is part of Tim’s wider strategy to root more of Apple’s operations in the U.S., with full backing from the White House.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan