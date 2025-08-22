FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
TikTok

TikTok to lean heavily on AI moderators as US future hangs in the balance

2 mins read
790275
TikTok to lean heavily on AI moderators as US future hangs in the balance

Contents

1. Tech advances force TikTok to reshape its approach to content moderation
2. TikTok’s struggle in the US continues
Share link:

In this post:

  • TikTok plans to lay off several hundred staff in its London trust and safety department as part of a global reorganization to automate moderation tasks with AI.
  • The layoffs come as the UK’s Online Safety Act is enforced, requiring tech companies to prevent the spread of harmful content or face fines up to £18 million.
  • TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is expected to divest its U.S. assets, while Trump claims there are American buyers on the ground.

TikTok is gradually shifting toward AI-driven content moderation, leading to significant layoffs of human moderators globally as it attempts to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. 

According to the Communication Workers Union’s estimates, there are about 300 people employed in the company’s London trust and safety department, and most of them will be affected.

Tech advances force TikTok to reshape its approach to content moderation

TikTok is reportedly ready to lay off hundreds of staff in London who work on content moderation and security, and many think this is happening in response to the UK’s Online Safety Act.

The safety act requires international tech companies to prevent the spread of dangerous material or face huge fines.

Already, UK staff in the Chinese-owned group’s trust and safety department have been notified via email on Friday that it is possible the company will stop “moderation and quality assurance work” at its London site, as it seeks to automate more of the process with AI.

TikTok expects several hundred jobs in its trust and safety team could be affected across the UK, as well as South and South-East Asia, as the collective consultation process begins as part of a global reorganization of its content moderation efforts.

See also  Nvidia is building a new China AI chip using Blackwell to outperform H20

“The proposed changes are intended to concentrate operational expertise in specific locations,” read an email, seen by the Financial Times, which also contained plans to hold a town-hall meeting with affected staff on Friday morning.

The viral video platform has admitted that “technological advances, such as the enhancement of large language models, are reshaping our approach”.

The Safety Act has triggered mixed reactions across the UK as it requires companies to mandate age checks on users attempting to access potentially harmful content.

Companies that refuse to comply with that mandate — as well as the one stipulating tech companies must get rid of dangerous and illegal material swiftly — are liable to face penalties of up to £18 million, or 10% of their global turnover, whichever hits harder.

TikTok is already rushing to comply. It introduced new “age assurance” controls last month and has shared plans to use machine-learning technology to “infer” a user’s age based on how they use the site and who they communicate with.

These AI-based systems are yet to be endorsed by the regulator Ofcom, which is assessing compliance.

TikTok’s struggle in the US continues

The UK is not the only area TikTok is facing issues; it’s not faring too well in the U.S. either.

See also  UK faces legal issues over data center development

Last year, a ruling required ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. assets or demonstrate significant progress toward a sale, but Trump chose not to enforce it after taking office on January 20.

The move has split Congress, with some officials grumbling about him flouting the law and ignoring national security concerns linked to China’s ties to the streaming app.

Trump does not share those concerns, and on Friday, he dismissed the bipartisan security concerns over the app, calling them “highly overrated” while declaring himself “a fan of TikTok” and offering reassurances that his administration would be ready to deal with any problems.

In the meantime, he has assured all that there are American buyers lined up for TikTok and has floated the possibility of further extending the deadline for ByteDance to divest the app’s U.S. assets.

Get $50 free to trade crypto when you sign up to Bybit now

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan