Thriving in the AI Era: Essential Attitudes and Opportunities

In an age that presents new technological inventions and artificial intelligence (AI), it is equivalent to thinking that working ahead to get into a job is necessary. The speed of AI development in various sectors is changing the daily way of life and cockpit of professionals, making them catch up with the new skills of the day.

Jae-ho Yeom, president of Taejae University, indicated in an interview with The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum that ensuring relevance in the labor market or staying competitive is chiefly challenging human beings and thus requires a lifelong commitment to education.

The growth mindset becomes an everlasting aspect of a person’s life while AI takes over more and more of the job functions. In his speech, Yeom emphasized the VUCA concept, which stands for the Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity that people face in such a global world. Thus, such sentiment helps us recognize obstacles as growth platforms and keep pace when things are unexpected.

Fostering creativity and innovation

The ability to think creatively and innovate will stand businesses apart in a world that integrates AI. However, AI does well with repetitive and data-heavy processing, but human creativity is something no digital solution can beat. According to Yeom, work types will be rebuilt by 2030, so creative thinking and innovative problem-solving are among the principal skills required by the new jobs. Individuals should try to shift their focus from the obvious, develop exceptional ideas, and use applicable creativity when dealing with complex issues.

Prioritizing emotional intelligence

One vital ability for attaining success in AI’s age is emotional intelligence (EI). Human-like attributes will gain prominence as AI and machines assume technical tasks. Hence, the capacity to comprehend, manage, and utilize the emotions of humans will become more critical.

His crucial role in that regard was to underline that creating healthy relationships, which include empathy, effective communication, and collaboration, can be a differentiating factor in the workplace.

Utilize AI as a tool for an established economy

Contrary to the widespread fear that the next big wave in automation will expose tasks and professions to cybernation, people should realize that AI is an enhancer of human capabilities. Yeom pointed out that, by doing so, one would be able to cut down the production time, which would lead to higher output, in other words.

The efficiency of AI tools spells out that people are genuinely required to learn how to use these tools effectively. When individuals can use these tools, they can streamline tasks, gain deeper insights from data, and focus on higher-level strategic activities.

