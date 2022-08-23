logo
The X.LA Metaverse Revealed In Detail

Cologne, Germany, 23rd August, 2022, Chainwire

X.LA Foundation executive Aleksey Savchenko has revealed details of the eagerly anticipated X.LA Metaverse. Before an expectant crowd at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, Savchenko promised an immersive experience, delineating a vision backed by technology that will shape the way people interact well into the next century.

The X.LA Metaverse is built on the promise of a virtual world that mirrors the physical one but is easier to navigate and full of untethered potential. As a visionary in this space, Savchenko brings over 25 years of video game and software development experience and is a major proponent of the metaverse.

“It’s not a product – it’s a paradigm shift,” the X.LA Foundation executive told the Gamescom crowd.

The X.LA Metaverse will be defined by a spirit of altruism, collaboration, and productivity that stimulates content creation. Outlining the community-driven approach to sharing within the X.LA Metaverse, Savchenko illustrated how these key assets will drive continued and enthusiastic engagement. Within a fully 3D photorealistic environment, the opportunities for crafting engaging, interactive experiences will be limitless.

The X.LA Metaverse will place the power firmly in the hands of the creators, and with this creation comes full ownership. This is facilitated through such provisions as the X.LA Revenue Share Contract (RSC) that underpins the contributions made by each creator. It encourages collaboration, safe in the knowledge that creators are fairly rewarded for their output.

As Aleksey Savchenko explained, the Metaverse is a single click away. There are no downloads, no clients to find and manage, no updates to await: just a single button that propels you straight into your virtual world. At the Gamescom event in Cologne, Savchenko highlighted the teaser video Metaverse Is Us which demonstrates various pieces of the Metasites(™) that will make up the X.LA Metaverse.

Watch the video here 

About X.LA Metaverse

X.LA Metaverse helps creators ideate and build photorealistic 3D environments that users can experience in various metaverses. Developers, designers, and artists from all around the world can come together, contribute to metaverse digital environments in real-time, and ultimately receive a portion of the revenue these metaverses generate via the X.LA revenue-sharing smart contract.

About X.LA

X.LA is a decentralized protocol that allows content creators the ability to leverage their IP so that they can profitably participate in the metaverse economy by utilizing revenue-sharing smart contracts.
X.LA Foundation is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that is changing how IP creators, owners, and holders generate and earn revenue. 

Learn more: https://x.la/ 

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
The X.LA Metaverse Revealed In Detail
