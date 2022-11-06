The Solana phone specs revealed and how can you get one?

On June 23, 2022, Solana blockchain announced that they are going to launch a smartphone named Saga, a flagship Andriod phone for web3. Probably it is the first blockchain that is taking this revolutionary step. According to the co-founder of Solana, Anatoly Yakovenko, “Almost 7 billion people use smartphones around the world and more than 100 million people hold digital assets – and both of those numbers will continue to grow,” he further added that “Saga sets a new standard for the web3 experience on mobile.”

The design and manufacturing of the Saga are OSOM, one of the top android developing companies. The company has experience with some bigger names in the industry like Google, Apple, and, Intel. This mobile aims to bring both android users and blockchain users even more closely. Additionally, the co-founder and CEO of OSOM believes that the “Saga starts from first principles to create a mobile experience for individuals, developers, and ecosystem participants that opens a new era of mobility.’’

Specification of the Saga

Observing the specification of Saga, one can easily say that the Solana Saga mobile phone will challenge the very top android mobile phones present on the market. It has a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED display and stainless steel frame. Additionally, the phone weighs 247 grams with 8.4mm thickness, making it easy for you to carry it wherever you want.

Furthermore, the Solana Saga is dust and water-resistant making the mobile more durable and persistent.

Storage

The storage of the Solana Saga will not let you down any movement. It has 12GB ram which helps the android to be more fast and quick. Additionally, the 512GB internal storage lets you store anything you like. The storage of this mobile is more than an ordinary PC.

Battery

The battery is one of the important things in a mobile phone. The better the battery, the better would be its performance. The Saga android has a 4100 mAh battery to help you throughout the day. Additionally, it supports a wireless charger.

Camera

One thing is common in most top-quality mobile phones that is the camera. Even some mobile companies charge more just because their cameras are good. The Saga mobile is good at cameras as well. It has few cameras, there are dual rear cameras with having 50MP IMX766 f/1.8 sensor accompanied by a 12MP IMX373 f/2.2 120-degree ultrawide camera. It sports a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

How and where to find the Solana Saga

The product will be introduced in the first quarter of 2023. However, its shipping to developers will start on Dec. 15, 2022. There are more than 3.5k kits manufactured which are ready for shipping but they are left with a final test. And after the final test, they will be released to the users.

The mobile phone will help the developers to use decentralized apps for the Solana dApp. The developers can also use Solana Mobile Stack and the Seed Vault with the help of this mobile.

Who can receive the kits?

The developer kits will be sent out first to holders of the Saga Pass, a membership NFT given to early adopters of the phone. There’s been one minute of these NFTs and another is set to happen in the near future. It will go on sale for $1,000 in Q1 2023.

Final thoughts

It is one of the best news for the crypto market because crypto will be introduced to more and more people. The more people know about crypto, the better would be the conditions of the market. Additionally, the mobile will crypto users to have easy and secure access to different markets. This can bring a new revolution in the crypto market.