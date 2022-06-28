The Montreux Jazz Festival unveils new NFT Collection on Tezos

Montreux, SWITZERLAND, 28th June, 2022, Chainwire

The Montreux Jazz Festival today launched its second series of NFTs as part of its partnership with OneOf, a music NFT platform built on the Tezos blockchain

‘Diamond Seated Package’ NFTs unlock exclusive hospitality offers during the 56th edition of the Festival for concerts including Diana Ross, Björk, and John Legend.

The Montreux Jazz Festival continues its exploration into the world of NFT with the new limited edition ‘Diamond Seated Package’. The package provides exclusive hospitality offers during the Festival, in addition to a unique visual work created by New York artist Alex Alpert.

“For my MJF work, I wanted to pay tribute to the festival’s legendary history and location, as well as reference the ground-breaking musicians performing there. I drew the design in a stream-of-consciousness style while listening to the music of the six artists featured in the collection. If you look closely at the design, you’ll find subtle references to the artists and their work”, said artist Alex Alpert.

Each ‘Diamond Seated Package’ NFT unlocks the following features:

Two balcony seated places to a 56th edition concert at the Stravinski Auditorium (6 nights to choose from: Diana Ross, John Legend, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Björk, a-ha or Herbie Hancock/Jamie Cullum)

Privileged access to the Belvédère, a bar reserved for artists and VIP guests of the Festival

A CHF 100 voucher for the balcony bar of the Stravinski Auditorium and the Belvédère

The number of NFTs are limited to 3 per evening. NFTs can be purchased with a credit card or cryptocurrencies on oneof.com/mjf .

In April, the Montreux Jazz Festival unveiled its first-ever collection of NFTs as part of a new partnership with American music platform OneOf, backed by Quincy Jones. This first series of visual works had been imagined by Greg Guillemin and Camille Walala, in relation to the program of the 56th edition.

NFT technology – and Web3 in general – opens up many possibilities for the Festival, including enhancing its vast collection of historical posters and audiovisual recordings by collaborating with artists and rights holders. In addition, the Festival is actively working with OneOf to develop innovative ways to support emerging musicians. The NFT presents new opportunities to collaborate with artists by giving them more control over their work and distribution.

To learn more about the Montreux Jazz Festival, click here . To view Alex Alpert’s NFT Art Kit, click here .

To learn more about the Tezos blockchain, please click here .

About Alex Alpert:

Alex Alpert is a freeform-style NYC-based artist who began his career specializing in custom sneakers that have been commissioned and worn by many celebrities and athletes. Upon discovering NFTs through Clubhouse, Alex quickly became a top-selling artist and community leader in the space. He collaborated with Aloe Blacc to create an official NFT tribute to Avicii with proceeds going to mental health awareness charities. He also co-created “Drawn Together”—a collaborative NFT project with 54 other prominent ar tists and NAMI—the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Most recently, Alex joined OneOf as their Director of NFT Creative, where he brings together musicians, brands and visual artists, continuing his mission to unite creatives around the world.

About Tezos:



Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow’s innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com



Communication & Media Relations Manager

Kevin Donnet

Montreux Jazz Festival

[email protected]

+41 21 966 44 39