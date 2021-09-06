TL;Dr Breakdown

Thailand regulators are preparing to take the bold step to revoke the license issued to top crypto exchange firm, Huobi.

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) made the recommendation to the country finance ministry over allegations of failing to fix certain flaws in its system.

The exchange is accused of violating rules with a flawed management structure and platform.

The Thailand regulator is primarily pushing Huobi exchange to suspend its services and refund clients’ funds over the next 90 days.

However, before revoking the license of the exchange, Thailand regulators have met severally with representatives of Huobi, pointing to flaws in the exchange. Regulators discovered certain flaws in Huobi structures and platforms back in March when they conducted a review on the exchange firm.

These flaws violated local regulation, yet the exchange was uncooperative. Huobi, despite enough time to fix the flaw they kept on asking for an extension of the deadline.

The latest recommendation to revoke Huobi’s license came after the exchange failed to rectify the critical flaws even after five months of the initial warning.

However, the Thailand regulators are becoming stricter towards crypto firms after Binance came under fire across different countries. Thai regulators even went to lodge a criminal complaint against the exchange.

Before Thailand regulators sanction, Huobi already in trouble

Outside Thailand, Huobi also got in the bad books of regulators in Spain.

The European country number one regulator, National Securities Market Commission, issued a warning against 12 crypto firms operating illegally in the country, including Huobi.

According to the regulators, the crypto firms did not register with necessary local regulators, yet they began offering their services to locals in Spain.

The commission also warned locals against the crypto firms to encourage them to legitimize their status in the country as soon as possible.

However, Huobi operates as an independent company in every country they operate, making its fallout with regulators in Thailand not connected to that in Spain.