Tezos price analysis: XTZ bulls mark 1.20 percent gains as price uplifts to $0.9879

Tezos price analysis is highly bullish as a tremendous increase in price has been observed today. An uptrend has been following quite consistently since yesterday, and the price has been traveling in the upward direction quite steadily. The bullish momentum has been strong, and the price has broken above the crucial resistances of $0.994 today. The price is now at the $0.9879 level and is expected to move higher in the upcoming days.

The XTZ is up by 3.11 percent on the day. The bullish trend is also seen in most other cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin and Ethereum also gaining momentum. As more investors continue to enter the market, we may see even higher prices in the near future. The market capitalization has reached $906 million, and the 24-hour trading volume has reached $13 million.

Tezos price analysis: The market maintains momentum at $0.9879

The 4-hour Tezos price analysis shows the price action has been in the upwards direction for the last 4 hours, and as no bearish activity has been seen in between so XTZ may correct a bit before breaking above the $0.994 resistance, as the price is already in the higher range, and selling pressure will be high at this point. Furthermore, bulls might also be exhausted after rallying high since yesterday.

XTZ/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility in the Tezos price is low, which indicates that we can expect the price to be quite steady in the near future. The Bollinger bands are widening with the upper band at $0.994 and the lower band at $0.9752. The XTZ/USD price appears to cross over the curve of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. Tezos price analysis reveals the Relative Strength Index (RSI) score of 45.51, signifying a stable cryptocurrency.

Tezos price analysis 1-day price chart: XTZ increases the value to $0.9879

The 1-day price chart for Tezos price analysis shows the bulls are still dominating the market as the price is on the increase from yesterday. The XTZ/USD pair is trading at $0.9879, which is a slight increase from yesterday’s price of $0.9859. The bearish pressure will be quite weak at this point, but the price may correct slightly before it breaks the $0.994 resistance level in the upcoming days.

XTZ/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The moving averages are showing a bullish crossover, meaning that we can expect a rally to take place soon. The RSI is sitting at 39.46 and appears to be on an uptrend as well, which signals that the bulls still have strength in them. The Bollinger band on daily charts has expanded, indicating high volatility in the market. Overall, Tezos price analysis indicates that XTZ bulls are still holding strong and investors should be ready for another bullish rally soon.

Tezos price analysis conclusion

Tezos price analysis reveals the coin is highly bullish today after a rallying high yesterday. The bullish momentum is quite strong as the XTZ has emerged as the highest gainer in the market today. We expect XTZ/USD to break above $0.994 later today after correcting for some hours in between.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.