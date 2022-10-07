Tezos price analysis: XTZ Price levels sink to $1.40 after latest bearish turn

Today’s Tezos price analysis reveals that prices are on a prevailing downtrend that has been seen since yesterday’s market rally. The 2.15 percent drop in prices has decreased XTZ to $1.40 from the intraday high of $1.44.The downtrend will likely continue in the near term as XTZ prices are trading close to the lower boundary of the descending channel.

The support for XTZ prices is present at $1.40, and a breakdown below this level could see XTZ enter into a freefall towards the $1.39 region, while a move above $1.44 is required for bulls to take control of the market. The Market cap for Tezos stands at $1.23 billion, and the 24-hour trading volume is recorded at $23 million.

XTZ/USD 1-day price chart: Price goes down to $1.40

The 24-hour Tezos price analysis predicts a downward trend for the market as the selling momentum remained high during the day. The bears have successfully tackled the unfavourable circumstances as no considerable bullish efforts have been seen. The price is now at $1.40, and further devaluation will follow if the selling activity experiences a further rise.

The technical indicators signal a continuation of the bearish trend as the RSI indicator is under the 50 level and heading towards oversold conditions. The sell-off from the highs has taken XTZ prices below the key support level at $1.42 and also below the 20-day moving average (MA) at $1.44.The 20-day moving average (MA) and the 50-day MA are trending southward, which is a sign that the bears are in control of the market. The Bollinger bands have also widened, which is an indication of high volatility in the market.

Tezos price action on a 4-hour price chart: Bearish trend line intact

The 4-hour XTZ/USD chart shows a descending channel as the price is trading inside the descending channel. The downtrend will continue if the price breaks below $1.40, and this can result in a decline of the current price towards the $1.39 region. The descending channel is a bearish pattern and has been formed as the price action has made lower highs and lower lows over the last few hours.

The upper Bollinger band is at $1.44, which acts as stiff resistance for Tezos prices. The lower boundary of the Bollinger band is at $1.40, which is likely to act as strong support for XTZ prices in the near term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is at 47.41 and is currently below the 50 level, which is a sign that the market is in bearish territory. The 4-hour Moving average is at $1.42, which is above the current price.

Tezos price analysis conclusion

Tezos price analysis shows a bearish market sentiment formed during today’s opening of the market as bears continue to dominate the market. The technical indicators are also indicating a bearish market, and further price decline is expected in the near term. Bulls might attempt to take control of the market if they push prices above $1.44.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.