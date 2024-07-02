A 32-year-old Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for using cryptocurrency to purchase child pornographic material. Servando Diaz from Edcouch in Texas pleaded guilty to the charges on March 19.

US Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, Alamdar Hamdani revealed that Diaz was sentenced to 12 years for accessing child pornography by purchasing links that included bestiality, sadistic, and masochistic content. The case comes to light as the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has warned of the increasing cases of criminals using virtual currencies for human trafficking, drug smuggling, and child pornography.

Between November 30, 2022, and December 7, 2022, Diaz downloaded child pornography using links he purchased with cryptocurrency. The convicted pedophile downloaded the content to his several personal devices for “personal use online and offline.”

US District Judge Drew Tipton heard that Diaz admitted to committing the offense. The court also heard that Diaz had a collection of child pornography that “included a wide range of content.” The court ordered him to pay a $5,000 special assessment in addition to serving 10 years on supervised release after he gets out of prison.

According to LoneStar Live, Diaz was also ordered to comply with several requirements, for instance, restricting access to children and the internet. He will also be registered as a sex offender.

Texas investigating other crypto-related offenses

Diaz’s case is not the only one of concern for Texas authorities. Law enforcement is also investigating a cartel of commercial sexual exploitation that exchanges cryptocurrency for child pornography. According to LoneStar Live, the cartel provides links to buyers via a file hosting service, MEGA. This comes as cases involving the exchange of cryptocurrencies for illicit activities are on the increase.

Recently ABC Action News reported that Jonathan Elwing, aged 43, a former senior Pastor at Palm View First Baptist Church in Palmetto, Florida, is facing more than 14 charges for using cryptocurrency to buy child pornography.

According to the Human Trafficking Font, criminal elements are taking advantage of the pseudonymous nature of cryptocurrencies to commit crimes, including money laundering, tax evasion, and illicit trade of goods and services.

