Loading...

Texas man sentenced for buying child pornography with cryptocurrency

2 mins read
TexasSilhouette of a child sitting in a hallway

Contents

1. Diaz exchanged crypto for pornographic links
2. Texas investigating other crypto-related offenses
Share link:

In this post:

  • Servando Diaz pleaded guilty to charges including possession of child pornographic material.
  • Diaz used multiple personal devices to download the sexual content.
  • Texas authorities are investigating other cases involving a commercial sexual exploitation cartel that sells child pornography for cryptocurrency.

A 32-year-old Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for using cryptocurrency to purchase child pornographic material. Servando Diaz from Edcouch in Texas pleaded guilty to the charges on March 19.

Also read: Texas police officer stops $40K Bitcoin scam

US Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, Alamdar Hamdani revealed that Diaz was sentenced to 12 years for accessing child pornography by purchasing links that included bestiality, sadistic, and masochistic content. The case comes to light as the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has warned of the increasing cases of criminals using virtual currencies for human trafficking, drug smuggling, and child pornography.

Diaz exchanged crypto for pornographic links 

Between November 30, 2022, and December 7, 2022, Diaz downloaded child pornography using links he purchased with cryptocurrency. The convicted pedophile downloaded the content to his several personal devices for “personal use online and offline.”

US District Judge Drew Tipton heard that Diaz admitted to committing the offense. The court also heard that Diaz had a collection of child pornography that “included a wide range of content.” The court ordered him to pay a $5,000 special assessment in addition to serving 10 years on supervised release after he gets out of prison.

According to LoneStar Live, Diaz was also ordered to comply with several requirements, for instance, restricting access to children and the internet. He will also be registered as a sex offender.

Texas investigating other crypto-related offenses

Diaz’s case is not the only one of concern for Texas authorities. Law enforcement is also investigating a cartel of commercial sexual exploitation that exchanges cryptocurrency for child pornography. According to LoneStar Live, the cartel provides links to buyers via a file hosting service, MEGA. This comes as cases involving the exchange of cryptocurrencies for illicit activities are on the increase.

Also read: AI exploitation in a new frontier in child criminality

Recently ABC Action News reported that Jonathan Elwing, aged 43, a former senior Pastor at Palm View First Baptist Church in Palmetto, Florida, is facing more than 14 charges for using cryptocurrency to buy child pornography.

According to the Human Trafficking Font, criminal elements are taking advantage of the pseudonymous nature of cryptocurrencies to commit crimes, including money laundering, tax evasion, and illicit trade of goods and services.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Enacy Mapakame

 

Subjects tagged in this post: |

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
Europe's largest crypto miner eyes U.S. IPO for 2025
#News
2 mins read
32 mins ago

Europe’s largest crypto miner eyes U.S. IPO for 2025

To a BRICS CBDC or not a BRICS CBDC replacing the petro dollar that is the question
#Industry Thoughts
5 mins read
1 hour ago

To a BRICS CBDC or not a BRICS CBDC; replacing the petrodollar, that is the question

Bitcoin
#Industry Thoughts
2 mins read
2 hours ago

Bitcoin may have hit bottom, discount on the Coinbase Premium Index shows

Tapswap delays token launch and airdrop to the third quarter  
#News
2 mins read
7 hours ago

Tapswap delays token launch and airdrop to the third quarter  

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan