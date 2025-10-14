Tether to release fully open-source Wallet Development Kit (WDK) this week

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has announced that Tether will release the fully open-source Wallet Development Kit (WDK) this week. The WDK also contains a starter wallet for iOS and Android.

The WDK template wallet features full non-custodial support, multiple mnemonic backup options, and a complete DeFi module covering USDT, USDT0, lending, swapping, and more.

According to Tether, the wallet has already undergone auditing, with an emphasis on strengthening protection at the code level. By offering non-custodial control, the kit removes reliance on third parties, a key requirement for many crypto communities.

Tether will release this week WDK, the Wallet Development Kit, 100% open-source. WDK contains also a Starter Wallet for both iOS and Android.

— Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) October 14, 2025

According to Paolo Ardoino, the starter wallet is a compact and fully functional example that demonstrates the ease of developing a complete digital asset wallet using Tether’s wallet development kit.

The company presented the WDK Template Wallet as a tool for developers and users alike. The wallet comes with built-in DeFi support and is undergoing security audits to strengthen trust. The project, according to Tether executives, is expected to become the backbone for a new generation of wallets.

Additionally, it will enable developers worldwide to adapt the kit, allowing them to create custom wallets that integrate DeFi tools directly. The company described this move as part of its plan to provide the framework for billions of wallets.

The project also offers flexibility for developers building at different scales. Ardoino explained that teams can fork the template, add specific branding or functions, and publish directly to their audiences. This reduces development time while ensuring the wallet maintains audited security layers.

The demo provided by the company showed that the wallet supports Tether’s USDT and USDT0 while enabling flexible seed backup strategies. Ardoino emphasized that these options simplify onboarding without sacrificing control, ensuring users keep custody of their funds. He added that the interface was designed with reusable UI components for faster development cycles.

Ardoino confirmed the WDK can run on both desktop and mobile operating systems. This cross-platform support was described as central to Tether’s approach, making wallet deployment scalable for global projects. To that end, developers are expected to begin testing broader integrations once the codebase is made publicly available.

Ardoino expects “trillions” of new self-custody wallets to be created with the instruments of the new WDK. As a result, the new generation of crypto users will have “pure freedom” in their crypto journeys.

The rapid minting of USDT raises questions

Tether began the month by minting approximately $1 billion worth of USDT on the Ethereum blockchain. Tether minted $775.8 million on October 10 and another $771 million on October 11. This represents one of the largest short-term issuance bursts this year. With this expansion, Tether’s total supply now stands at $180 billion, including $80 billion on Ethereum alone.

The rapid minting of USDT has intensified scrutiny over whether Tether is maintaining sufficient reserves to back each token. Any perceived shortfall could erode trust in Tether and the stablecoin sector as a whole.

According to Tether, the tokens are ready but not yet in circulation because this minting is a “authorized but not issued” transaction. The usual reason for this is to ensure that future issuance requests are met promptly.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Tether’s portfolio company, Rumble, expects USDT’s market cap to add 500% “sooner than everyone thinks.” The USDT stablecoin, Tether’s flagship product, achieved a new all-time high in terms of circulating supply. With the USDT market cap currently exceeding $175 billion, it is responsible for 56.4% of the net stablecoin scene volume.

