Tether CTO says Bitcoin and AI energy race is a centuries-long game

According to Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s Chief Technology Officer, the competition between Bitcoin and artificial intelligence for energy forms the ultimate game-theoretic equilibrium that will play out over the years.

He commented, “Bitcoin and AI competition for energy is the ultimate equilibrium game theory. Both fundamental. A balance-seeking function that runs for centuries.”

Ardoino feels that these two technology systems can continue in tandem without a fight if they’re instead based on the common goal of progress and efficiency. With the world depending more and more on digital innovations, seeking a sustainable equilibrium is essential for long-lasting technological innovation.

Ardoino’s view on the interplay between transformative technologies shows a broader narrative seen throughout the cryptocurrency landscape. His earlier focus on Tether’s early growth stage in the crypto market provides insight into the foundational forces shaping digital finance.

In Ardoino’s post, one user shared that Bitcoin’s waste heat can be repurposed to power AI data centers, and AI technology could help optimize Bitcoin mining operations.

Another X user, Santosh Roy, remarked, “That’s such an interesting way to put it-feels like we’re watching two forces shaping the future in real time. The balance between innovation and energy will define the next century for sure.”

Some also pointed out that both BTC and AI each represent different ways of turning energy into economic value. One commenter even insisted that Bitcoin balances the trade-offs across finance, computing resources, and energy consumption. Another user added, “Funny how both started as experiments and ended up rewriting the physics of value.”

However, one participant noted that both Bitcoin and AI draw from the same energy foundation. Still, their differing incentives dictate how that energy is distributed, prompting debate over which will prioritize innovation or efficiency first.

Ardoino projected Tether would lead in Bitcoin mining by the year’s close

In June, Ardoino revealed plans for Tether to dominate BTC mining by the end of the year and predicted a future where trillions of AI agents use USDT and Bitcoin for machine-to-machine payments.

The executive explained that the company’s initiatives in Bitcoin mining, AI, and self-custody form part of its long-term strategy to play a central role in the blockchain-powered digital landscape. He claimed that the firm’s ambitions stem from strategic intent, not just a focus on profit.

At the time, he also explained that, from a purely financial perspective, buying Bitcoin directly is typically more profitable than mining it; however, given the firm’s direct exposure to Bitcoin, it’s only natural for them to help ensure the network’s stability.

He stressed that BTC mining isn’t just a business but a means of protecting the network that underpins Tether. He said the company would be the world’s largest Bitcoin miner by year’s end.

The company has expanded more broadly into other areas, including artificial intelligence, telecommunications, and energy infrastructure. But its move into Bitcoin mining is its boldest yet — and one the old guards of the industry have long enjoyed.

The company has also invested over $2 billion in expanding its energy and mining footprint across 15 sites located in Uruguay, Paraguay, and El Salvador, which include renewable energy projects, new substations, and partial stakes in operating mines.

