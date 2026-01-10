USDT issuer Tether registers trademark in Russia for its Hadron platform

Tether, the issuer of the leading dollar-pegged stablecoin, USDT, has registered a trademark in Russia for its tokenization platform Hadron.

The move comes as Moscow prepares to adopt a comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins and tokenized assets.

Tether registers Hadron trademark with Russia’s patent office

The company behind the world’s largest and most popular stablecoin, Tether, has successfully registered a trademark in the Russian Federation for its real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform Hadron, local media revealed Saturday.

The RIA Novosti news agency found that out while reviewing recent filings with the Federal Service for Intellectual Property, the Russian patent office commonly known as Rospatent.

According to the information in the agency’s electronic database, Tether submitted its application in October 2025, and Rospatent approved it in January 2026.

The company has received exclusive rights to the registered trademark, in the form of a distorted hexagon with three smaller hexagons inside, until October 3, 2035.

It will be able to use it to provide blockchain-based financial services as well as consulting in the field of cryptocurrencies, crypto trading, transfer and exchange based on blockchain technology, and to process coin payments, among other activities.

Tether Limited issues several stablecoins pegged to the value of different real assets, fiat currencies as well as commodities, including the U.S. dollar, the euro, and gold, the report noted.

The largest among them is USDT, which currently ranks third among crypto assets globally and first among stablecoins, with a market cap of approximately $187 billion as of January.

Hadron was launched in November 2024, RIA Novosti recalled. The platform allows the tokenization of a variety of RWAs, from stocks and bonds to bonus points, among others.

Tether’s trademark registration comes ahead of Russian regulations

Russia intends to properly regulate its growing crypto space in the first half of 2026, after the financial authorities in Moscow gradually softened their stance on digital currencies and assets such as Bitcoin in the course of 2025.

Last year became a turning point for Russia’s policy regarding crypto as reported by Cryptopolitan. The change was spurred by international restrictions over the war in Ukraine, severely limiting Russian access to global fiat channels, including international transfers.

In March, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) proposed a special “experimental” legal regime for cross-border crypto payments and limited investments. And in May, it allowed the offering of crypto derivatives to “highly qualified” investors.

Then, towards the end of December, the monetary authority published key points of a plan to comprehensively regulate the market. The new concept envisages recognizing cryptocurrencies and stablecoins as monetary assets and widening investor access.

Meanwhile, on-chain data revealed that the Russian ruble-pegged coin A7A5 has become the fastest-growing stablecoin over the past 12 months, despite being targeted with Western sanctions.

Launched in January 2025, it added around $90 billion to its circulating supply last year. Issued on the Tron and Ethereum, it accounts for nearly half of the non-dollar segment of the expanding global stablecoin market.

Besides crypto transactions, the new legislation, which is expected to be adopted by Russian lawmakers no later than July 1, will also update the rules for digital financial assets (DFAs), as defined in Russia.

The latter category, which encompasses a number of tokenized instruments such as securities and digital rights, was regulated with a dedicated DFA law, which entered into force in 2021.

Unlike cryptocurrencies, these are currently only issued on private rather than public blockchains, but the CBR intends to change that in order to allow Russian companies to attract foreign capital by permitting the circulation of Russian DFAs on open networks.

