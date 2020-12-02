TL:DR Breakdown:
- US dollar-backed stablecoin, Tether, is nearing a market cap of $20 billion.
- The stablecoin market cap has been on growth for the past two months.
The market capitalization of the fourth-largest digital currency, Tether (USDT), has been on the rise since the beginning of the crypto market in September. According to data provided by Skew, a crypto on-chain analytics platform, the stablecoin market valuation is nearing the $20 billion mark. On this note, the US dollar-backed crypto is still leading the stablecoin market with a huge dominance rate.
The second-largest stablecoin USD Coin (USDC), has about $2.97 valuation on Coinmarketcap.
Tether Posts More Market Cap Growth
On Coinmarketcap, the leading stablecoin has a market valuation of around $19.413 billion and a 24 hours trading volume of $89.885 billion. CoinGecko posted a market $19.398 billion and $65.629 billion 24hrs volume, while Messari posted a $19.97 billion capitalization and trading volume of $9.449 billion. Notably, USDT’s market valuation has been growing steadily since September, as Skew shared on Twitter today.
To better understand the growth, the stablecoin had a valuation of around $10.2 billion on Messari, and $9.1 billion on Coinmarketcap, back in July. Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that the company behind the digital currency, Tether inc., has been minting a significant amount of USDT in recent days.
There has been a lot of controversy around the stablecoin. The company says each USDT issued is backed by a US dollar; however, this has been largely questioned by many people in the digital currency space.
USDT kept dominating
Despite the controversies around USDT’s backing, the stablecoin remains the most-traded and leading currency-back cryptocurrency. The second-leading stablecoin by market capitalization, USDC, sees a valuation of $2.98 billion on Messari, $2.969 billion on CoinGecko, and $2.97 on Coinmarketcap.