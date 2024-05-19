Loading...

Tether Now Ranks 19th in U.S. Treasury Holdings, Ahead of Germany

2 mins read
Tether Holdings

Contents
1. Tether Shares its Holdings for the First Quarter
2. Treasury Rankings Keep Changing
3. Authorities Call for Tight Regulation
Share link:

The Stablecoin issuer, Tether, now reportedly owns over $91 billion in U.S. Treasury assets. According to the reports, the Stablecoin company ranks at #19 ahead of Germany.

The U.S. Treasury bills are fast changing, and their dynamics are drawing attention in the global financial space. Major investors like China and Japan are making huge changes to their investment positions, influencing markets.

The first quarter reports, as shown by Tether, show massive potential for stablecoins impacting national and global finance.

Tether Shares its Holdings for the First Quarter

The company’s financials revealed over $90 billion in Treasury bill holdings. According to the reports, Tether may hold Treasury assets directly or indirectly. Additionally, the company indicated that its possession of Bitcoin would be worth $5.4 billion by the end of the first quarter.

Also Read: Exclusive: Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino on USDT’s Evolution and Impact Beyond America

The Stablecoin company is certainly making huge strides in global finance. Currently, its U.S. Treasury rankings place it between South Korea and Germany. Overall, Paolo Ardoino’s led company recorded a total profit of $4.52 billion for the first quarter.

Treasury Rankings Keep Changing

Big players in the U.S. Treasury landscape are making massive strategy changes, shifting the overall landscape. Countries like Japan and China have been significant holders of U.S. Treasuries; however, their positions are changing.

China has massively reduced its U.S. Treasury holdings to $767 billion from $869 billion in one year. Japan has been the largest holder of U.S. Treasury bills for a long time, with close to $1.2 trillion invested. Recent global finance predictions by Bloomberg suggest Japan could sell some of its treasury assets due to the weakening yen.

Also Read: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Anticipates Slow Decline in Dollar’s Reserve Currency Status

Authorities Call for Tight Regulation

Stablecoins and other digital assets are becoming more integrated into global finance, necessitating the need for regulations.

“Stablecoin regulation would embed the U.S. Dollar into the global digital economy and create trillions in new demand for U.S. treasury bonds, bills and notes.” said former House Speaker Paul Ryan

Tether’s investments in Treasury assets may continue to grow, and proper regulations to curb illegal money are necessary.

 

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
XRP
#Altcoin News
2 mins read

XRP Price Rebounds, Fueled by Whales Amid Cooling U.S. Inflation

Archaeology
#Explained
2 mins read

Archeologists Use AI to Interpret Historical Data Related to Trade Routes and Financial Systems

OpenAI
#Explained
4 mins read

Are OpenAI’s Exit Documents Too Restrictive for Departing Employees?

Is BRICS falling apart because of its new members?
#Economy
2 mins read

Is BRICS Falling Apart Because of Its New Members?

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan