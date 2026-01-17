Tesla has found a workaround for the laws of physics. “The Mixed-Precision Bridge” developed by Tesla was revealed for the first time in the patent US20260017019A1. Math Translator bridges the gap for cheap, low-energy-curve, 8-bit technology. This technology is only able to deal with basic integers and now Rot8 premium technology for elite 32-bit.

It first unlocks the AI5 processor, which is expected to be 40 times more powerful than our hardware today. This is very important in the Tesla Optimus, which features a 2.3 kWh battery, about 1/30th of the Model 3. Using the 32-bit GPU processing, it will consume all this power in under four hours and over 500W just to “think.”

Necessity is the mother of invention. The @Tesla_AI team is epicly hardcore. No one can match Tesla’s real-world AI. https://t.co/oJBBL0CFfQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2026

Thus, Tesla reduces the computational power budget below 100W. The “thermal wall” problem has been solved. Now, robots are able to remain in balance and aware for an 8-hour working schedule and not feel hot.

Engineers at Tesla incorporate accuracy into the reading of road signs

The patent has introduced “Silicon Bridge,” which enables Optimus and FSD systems with superintelligence, without cutting back on their range by a mile or causing their circuits to melt with heat. This turns Tesla’s budget hardware into a supercomputer-class machine.

Furthermore, it resolved the forgetting issue. In the former models of the FSD, the vehicle would notice the stop sign, but should the truck obscure its sighting for about 5 seconds, it would “forget” it.

Now Tesla uses a “long-context” window, allowing the AI to look back at data from 30 seconds ago or more. However, at greater “distances” in time, standard positional math tends to cause drift.

Tesla’s mixed-precision pipeline fixes this by maintaining high positional resolution. This makes sure the AI knows exactly where that occluded stop sign is. This is even after a lot of time has passed moving around it. Indeed, the Tesla team says the RoPE rotations are precise enough for the sign to stay pinned to its 3D coordinate in the car’s mental map.

Tesla says it has independence from NVIDIA’s CUDA ecosystem

The patent describes a particular method of listening using a Log-Sum-Exp approximation. By remaining in the logarithmic domain, it’s able to manage the great “dynamic range” of sound, from a soft hum to a loud fire truck, using only 8-bit processors without having to “clip” the loud sounds and lose the soft ones. This enables a car to listen and distinguish its environment with 32-bit precision.

Tesla employs Quantization-Aware Training, or ‘QAT’. Rather than training AI in a “perfect” 32-bit environment and “shrinking” it afterwards, which usually results in ‘drunk and wrong’ AI, Tesla trains AI from day one on a simulated environment with 8-bit constraints, which essentially unlocks possibilities for implementing Tesla’s AI into something much smaller than a car.

Incorporating this mathematics into the silicon gives Tesla its strategic independence as well. Tesla is independent of the CUDA ecosystem of NVIDIA and is in a position to adopt the Dual-Foundry Strategy simultaneously with both Samsung and TSMC.

xAI has officially become the first to bring a gigawatt-scale coherent AI training cluster online That’s more electricity than the peak demand of San Francisco While competitors are still drafting roadmaps for 2027, xAI is already operating at major city–level power today The… pic.twitter.com/0YYOC11h6P — X Freeze (@XFreeze) January 17, 2026

xAI’s combination of AI advancements and high-performance computational capabilities makes it a promising competitor to OpenAI’s Stargate, which will be released in 2027.

