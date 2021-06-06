TL;DR Breakdown

German taxi firm now enables Doge payment.

Elon Musk inspiration behind doge adoption by taxi firm.

Tesla Taxi Aschaffenburg, a German taxi firm, has announced that customers can now pay for ride with meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin. It marks the first German taxi firm to adopt cryptocurrencies for payment.

Tesla Taxi Aschaffenburg announced on Reddit via a post on Dogecoin’s subreddit. At the time of writing, the post had received 85 percent upvotes and over 400 comments.

The taxi firm said further that customers that chose to pay with Doge must have installed a digital asset wallet. They can use it to send the value of the trip converted before, during, or after, but they need to cover the fees if such exist.

Outside Doge, the Tesla taxi firm accepts ETH and BTC and has emphasized the meme coin, owing to its recent price and popularity boost.

The firm’s CEO, Stefan Muller, said that the decision to make Doge a payment means was only a marketing idea, but the Reddit post started trending, leading to more and more people wanting to actually use the meme coin for their trips.

The taxi service has Model S and Model 3 in its fleet and offers a wide range of services in its region, from everyday trips to catering for special events. The adoption of cryptocurrencies makes Tesla Taxi Aschaffenburg an even more interesting and innovative taxi service, and the company owner Stefan Müller says he is always open to new technologies.

Elon Musk behind Tesla Taxi accepting Doge payment

The firm CEO explained that his son inspired the doge move, as he is also excited about the coin and has invested some money in it.

However, his son claims to be inspired by Elon Musk, who is arguably the most prominent Dogecoin supporter and has won many others to be fans of the meme coin.

The DOGE community is one of the most active crypto communities. EToro CEO Yoni Assia even called it “one of the largest, loudest and funniest communities in the cryptocurrency industry.”