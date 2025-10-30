🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
TSLA

Tesla recalls 6,200 Cybertrucks in latest NHTSA safety hazard flag

Tesla recalls 6,200 Cybertrucks in latest NHTSA safety hazard flag

1. Tesla to provide free remedies to affected buyers
2. Federal regulators investigate Tesla’s full self-driving component
  • Tesla has recalled 6,200 Cybertrucks in a series of recent recalls by the NHTSA.
  • The recalls have been mostly proactive, with Tesla claiming it is unaware of any accidents or collisions caused by the issues. 
  • The NHTSA has revealed over 50 incidents in which Teslas violated traffic safety laws while in full self-driving mode.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced that Tesla has issued a recall for over 6,000 Cybertrucks in the United States due to the vehicle’s off-road light bar, which may detach while driving, causing a potential hazard for other vehicles behind it. 

No reported crashes, injuries, or fatalities were linked to this problem. However, the recall affects a specific subset of Cybertrucks equipped with this accessory light bar, though details of the exact production dates or VIN ranges were left out of initial reports. 

Tesla to provide free remedies to affected buyers

Tesla is expected to notify those affected by mail and also provide a free remedy, which could involve installing an additional mechanical attachment to secure the light bar or fully swapping it out at a service center.

The revelation comes days after Tesla recalled over 63,000 Cybertrucks linked to bright front parking lights that didn’t comply with federal safety standards because they could glare and temporarily blind oncoming drivers, increasing the risk of collision. Owners can check for open recalls on their vehicle via the NHTSA website or the Tesla app.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall includes certain Cybertrucks with a model year between November 13, 2023, and October 11, 2025. The agency also said that there have been no reports of any collisions, injuries, or fatalities related to the condition.

Federal regulators investigate Tesla’s full self-driving component 

Earlier this month, federal regulators felt the need to conduct yet another investigation targeting Tesla’s self-driving feature after dozens of incidents in which the cars disobeyed traffic laws or drove on the wrong side of the road, sometimes crashing into other vehicles and causing injuries.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there have been 58 incidents in which Teslas reportedly violated traffic safety laws while using the company’s so-called Full Self-Driving mode, which led to more than a dozen crashes, fires, and nearly two dozen injuries. 

U.S. safety regulators also recalled over 46,000 Cybertrucks in March due to risks that the exterior panel that runs along the left and right side of the windshield could detach while driving, which could put the passenger and other drivers in danger.

Tesla has reported a fourth straight decline in quarterly profit, even though sales have surged. Its third-quarter earnings fell 37% to $1.4 billion, or 39 cents a share, from $2.2 billion, or 62 cents a share, a year earlier, making it the fourth quarter in a row that profit dropped. 

And even the revenue rise was a side effect of buyers frontrunning the government by taking advantage of a $7,500 federal EV tax credit that expired on October 1, which most likely affected the sales from the current quarter.

