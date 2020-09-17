Ternio announce: direct BTC purchase now available from BlockCard accounts

Ternio BlockCard are now able to purchase BTC directly from the account dashboard

BlockCard bank accounts have gone live recently

Ternio is planning to launch BlockCard products for the global audience by the end of this year

Ternio has just announced that holders of their BlockCard bank accounts are able to use funds on their accounts to purchase BTC from inside the dashboard. This news was announced on their official Twitter account.

BlockCard customers, who recently became able to activate BlockCard bank accounts, now have an option to directly buy bitcoins (BTC) or Ternio (TERN) tokens using US dollars. This feature comes on top of the services intended for transactions on crypto exchanges.

BlockCard bank accounts come with the security of being FDIC insured checking accounts, and the latest banking product coming from Ternio which is intended to be used together with cryptocurrencies. Besides being able to use BlockCards as common debit cards, their customers will now be able to buy cryptocurrencies directly with funds on their BlockCard bank accounts.

What Ternio customers can expect?

Users are will be receiving the ability to purchase BTC and TERN at first. This announcement comes with a promise of not relying on the cumbersome wire transfer procedures. When buying digital assets you can expect that funds are immediately deducted from your balance and price locked in at the same time.

Ternio has cooperated with US-based banks to provide for its customers the same level of security that customers of traditional banking products enjoy. Their product provides additional flexibility of using cryptocurrencies for purchases and transfers along with US dollars.

What is BlockCard?

The BlockCard is not just another crypto debit card. It allows use of cryptos at more than 50 million merchants around the world. Together with a banking account, it is a well-rounded banking product that allows users to easily move their funds between wallet and fiat balances.

At the moment their services are available only to US residents. International accounts are expected to arrive later this year together with both European and Global BlockCard debit cards.