TeraWulf seeks $3.2B funding for next-gen Lake Mariner AI and Bitcoin hub.

TeraWulf wants to raise $3.2 billion for commencing the next phase of developing Lake Mariner, a hybrid data center designed to mine Bitcoin and power AI.

The company will raise the funds through senior secured notes, which are due within five years. TeraWulf is attempting one of the largest single debt financings by an incorporated Bitcoin mining company.

TeraWulf targets institutional investors

The Bitcoin mining and AI corporation said that secured notes, or a loan agreement, will be offered to qualified institutional investors. The fundraising procedure follows Rule 144A of the Securities Act in the United States.

TeraWulf will provide a safety net to the investors through WULF Compute’s subsidiaries. If the debt is not paid by 2030, investors have the right to claim TeraWulf’s assets, like equity interests and even a dedicated lockbox account in Fluidstack USA Inc.

An extra security cushion is provided by Google LLC. The tech giant will pledge warrants giving it the right to purchase TeraWulf shares as an extra security.

In mid-August, Cryptopolitan reported that Google has increased its stock share in TeraWulf from 8% to 14%. TeraWulf has also signed two contracts with Fluidstack, an AI cloud provider, for a duration of 10 years. TeraWulf’s deal with Fluidstack provides it access to over 200 megawatts of capacity at the Lake Marine data center facility.

At the time of writing, WULF is trading at 14.93, down by 3.49% from the last trading session. The stock has a year-to-date (YTD) return of 163.25%, a one-year return of 186.54%, and a three-year return of 1,266.97%, based on data collected from Yahoo Finance.

TeraWulf has surpassed other competitors like Iris Energy (IREN) and Marathon Digital (MARA) in terms of the proposed secured notes of $3.2 billion.

Bitcoin and crypto mining companies are diversifying revenue streams by moving to AI and cloud computing. TeraWulf’s $3.2 billion offering is a huge step in this direction, showing that AI and cloud computing provide a more predictable and stable revenue stream for companies.

