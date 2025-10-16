🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView
BTCFluidStackGoogleWULF

TeraWulf seeks $3.2B funding for next-gen Lake Mariner AI and Bitcoin hub

2 mins read
837668
TeraWulf seeks $3.2B funding for next-gen Lake Mariner AI and Bitcoin hub.

Contents

1. TeraWulf targets institutional investors
Share link:

In this post:

  • TeraWulf will offer $3.2 billion in senior secured notes to qualified investors in the United States.
  • The company plans to use the proceeds to begin the next phase of expanding its Lake Mariner data center.
  • TeraWulf has surpassed competitors with one of the largest single debt financings by an incorporated Bitcoin mining company.

TeraWulf wants to raise $3.2 billion for commencing the next phase of developing Lake Mariner, a hybrid data center designed to mine Bitcoin and power AI.

The company will raise the funds through senior secured notes, which are due within five years. TeraWulf is attempting one of the largest single debt financings by an incorporated Bitcoin mining company.

TeraWulf targets institutional investors

The Bitcoin mining and AI corporation said that secured notes, or a loan agreement, will be offered to qualified institutional investors. The fundraising procedure follows Rule 144A of the Securities Act in the United States.

TeraWulf will provide a safety net to the investors through WULF Compute’s subsidiaries. If the debt is not paid by 2030, investors have the right to claim TeraWulf’s assets, like equity interests and even a dedicated lockbox account in Fluidstack USA Inc.

An extra security cushion is provided by Google LLC. The tech giant will pledge warrants giving it the right to purchase TeraWulf shares as an extra security.

In mid-August, Cryptopolitan reported that Google has increased its stock share in TeraWulf from 8% to 14%. TeraWulf has also signed two contracts with Fluidstack, an AI cloud provider, for a duration of 10 years. TeraWulf’s deal with Fluidstack provides it access to over 200 megawatts of capacity at the Lake Marine data center facility. 

See also  Russian crypto miners offered loans secured by Bitcoin

At the time of writing, WULF is trading at 14.93, down by 3.49% from the last trading session. The stock has a year-to-date (YTD) return of 163.25%, a one-year return of 186.54%, and a three-year return of 1,266.97%, based on data collected from Yahoo Finance.

TeraWulf has surpassed other competitors like Iris Energy (IREN) and Marathon Digital (MARA) in terms of the proposed secured notes of $3.2 billion.

Bitcoin and crypto mining companies are diversifying revenue streams by moving to AI and cloud computing. TeraWulf’s $3.2 billion offering is a huge step in this direction, showing that AI and cloud computing provide a more predictable and stable revenue stream for companies.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan