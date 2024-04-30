The point in the recent Tenstreet User Conference in Las Vegas proved how powerful an aim becomes for the logistics industry to build stronger human relationships thanks to the development of generative AI. The conference, which is in its 6th already provided such an amazing environment where professionals and experts could have direct sisters without worrying that someone may notice them on a Zoom call or a messenger online chat.

Emphasis on personal interaction

CEO stated that physical clients meeting is the crucial component of client relationships that even Face-to-Face meetings, though the easiness of Zoom, cannot substitute. Crawford went further in saying, Yes, teleconferencing is good, but no substitute to humans-to-human meetings in the offices which encapsulates the importance of real-time interaction for organizations and as well societies in a post-pandemic era where face-to-face meetings have seemed to be a rare commodity.

The immense gratification the conference offered for Tenstreet who managed to introduce 35 new solutions intended to aid both pre-hire support services. These developments show the carrier that Aware Transportation Corporation pays great attention to using the latest technology, including AI that generates, to make correspondence between carriers and drivers as seamless as possible.

Synergising human touch with AI is key to the future

On the one hand, people might find some a tragic misfit while on the other hand, Crawford argues that AI and human connection can not only be complementary but also mutually reinforcing as well. He recognized the role of AI in performing tasks similar to the ones human employees deal with at work, and this can be a great way of freeing up time and letting them focus on what matters and is substantial instead. With the application of AI-equipped tools to handle automatically repetitive communication activities, carriers will free up human resources thus, refocusing attention to human-led cases where the assistance of human beings is beyond doubt.

Crawford precisely described AI technology as an escalator, accentuating its animal as to make things move easier and the role of humans as the people who operate it. Likewise, he said, Escalators do not break, instead, they are converted into steps. This is the way in which technology is nowadays used to just assist people, but not to substitute them. This leads to Ten Street’s meticulous implementation of AI solutions throughout its recruitment cycle from initial applicant pre-interview screening to post-hire driver counseling.

The AI applications that are generative are designed to help communication within the logistics industry in many ways. This post is intended to help the audience learn and realize basic information from the Tenstreet User Conference using search engine search optimization. The involvement of generative AI in settled logistical processes fortifies a complete shift in the way of connecting humans not only with each other but also with the system that is evolving.

This reflects in level of adaptability within the industry towards growing technology. With the rapidly changing business landscape, human touch – and AI – are a couple of elements that become the pillars of modern company’s success. By identifying AI-enabled solutions related to intelligent software, companies could always strive to optimize and automate operation processes, enhance workforce productivity, and, last but not least, establish stronger ties with clients by being closer to them.

This article originally appeared in Yahoo Finance