Loading...

Crypto Market Tensions Rise as ETF Decision Nears for Ethereum

2 mins read
Crypto Market Tensions Rise as ETF Decision Nears for Ethereum

Contents
1. Bitcoin Will Skyrocket After ETF Approval
2. Ethereum Bulls Are in Control
3. Ethereum Technical Analysis
Share link:

In this post:

  • The crypto market braces ahead of the upcoming Ethereum ETF decision.
  • Bitcoin is trading above $69,000 after recent dips below this mark.
  • QCP Capital estimates a 60% ETH price increase if the ETF is approved.

The crypto community is on edge as the decision on the Ethereum ETF nears. Bitcoin and Ethereum prices swing wildly, reflecting the market’s anticipation. TradingView data shows Bitcoin above $69,000 after dipping past that point twice the previous day.

Also read: BlackRock’s New Spot Ethereum ETF Filing Excludes Staking

Meanwhile, Ethereum is riding a wave of speculation and hope. Market watchers eagerly await the United States SEC’s green light on the ETF products. Just weeks ago, an approval seemed unlikely. Now, it’s a real possibility, stirring excitement and anxiety.

Bitcoin Will Skyrocket After ETF Approval

Michaël van de Poppe, a market expert, captured the community’s mood perfectly in his latest analysis on X. He wrote:

Very clean price action on BTC. Expecting a test at $67,500-68,000 before continuation. Everything is in anticipation of a potential Ethereum ETF to be approved.

BitQuant also has a super bullish view. He sees Bitcoin hitting $80,000 in May, then climbing to a local top of $95,000 in June. He predicts that although $95,000 will extend to June, a sharp decline from this local top will also occur in June, keeping the overall timeline unchanged.

Crypto Market Tensions Rise as ETF Decision Nears for Ethereum
Source: BitQuant

Ethereum Bulls Are in Control

Meanwhile, ETH bulls continue to make waves. QCP Capital is bullish about Ethereum’s future if the ETF gets approved. They see a 60% upside potential. “We think an approval is now highly likely with trading expected as early as next week,” they stated in a recent update to their Telegram channel subscribers.

Also Read: Ethereum Price Will Hit $6,600 After Spot ETF Approval: Bernstein

This would push Ethereum’s price to around $6,000, based on Bitcoin’s performance after its US spot ETF approval in January. Ether’s momentum indicator, which tracks the rate of price changes over ten days, has surged to $880, the highest since May 2021, according to TradingView. This bullish trend is strong.

Traders use this momentum indicator to confirm trends and spot divergences. A bearish divergence happens when the indicator moves away from rising prices. Currently, no such divergence is visible, keeping bulls in control.

Ethereum Technical Analysis

Ethereum’s 14-day RSI, a momentum oscillator, has crossed above 70, indicating strong bullish momentum. This oscillator ranges between 0 and 100. Readings above 70 suggest strong upward momentum, while readings below 30 indicate accelerating price declines. 

Crypto Market Tensions Rise as ETF Decision Nears for Ethereum
Source: ETH/USDT trading chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum has shown a trading range between approximately $3,710 and $3,860, which reflects significant short-term volatility. Given the recent strong push towards the upper end of the range, if Ethereum sustains above the $3,830 level, it might attempt to break the resistance at $3,900. A successful break above this level could potentially lead to testing higher levels around $3,960 or $4,000.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Jai Hamid

DisclaimerThe information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
BlackRock's New Spot Ethereum ETF Filing Excludes Staking
#News
2 mins read

BlackRock’s New Spot Ethereum ETF Filing Excludes Staking

Ethereum Price Will Hit $6,600 After Spot ETF Approval: Bernstein
#Ethereum News
2 mins read

Ethereum Price Will Hit $6,600 After Spot ETF Approval: Bernstein

Peter
#Ethereum News
3 mins read

Peter Schiff Goes After Spot Ethereum ETFs

SEC Leans Towards Approving Spot Ethereum ETFs, Notifies Exchanges
#Ethereum News
2 mins read

SEC Leans Towards Approving Spot Ethereum ETFs, Notifies Exchanges

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan