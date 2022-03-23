TL;DR Breakdown

Tekin Salimi, a former Polychain Capital partner, has launched a $125 million crypto fund that will operate as a DAO.

Dao5 is on track to become a fully founder-owned DAO by 2025.

Tekin Salimi, a former general partner of crypto start-up giant Polychain Capital, is launching a $125 million seed fund. He added that he hopes to turn the fund into a founder-owned decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) in the future.

Tekin Salimi focus on DAO through Dao5

The fund appears as the distinctions between conventional venture vesting, and crypto-native investment DAOs continue to dissolve. Additionally, major players are jumping ship from the incumbent venture giants to build their projects.

Tekin Salimi, the co-founder, and CEO of Dao5 plans to assist early-stage blockchain firms in obtaining early-stage funding. During an interview, Tekin Salimi said Dao5 would become a fully founder-owned DAO in 2025. Tekin thinks it will take three years for Dao5 to invest about $40 million each year.

The fund will invest in fintech and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, as well as decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), gaming, smart contracts, and crypto-oriented social networks.

Very proud to announce the launch of dao5 (@daofive); an experimental seed stage crypto fund that will convert into a founder-owned DAO. https://t.co/blYAWa5yaz — tekin salimi (@tekinsalimi) March 23, 2022

The official reveal of the Dao5 will take place at the Avalanche conference in Barcelona. The crypto venture received funding from “crypto-native” investors, including Tekin Salimi, who contributed to the total. Salimi added that investors were eager to get involved and that it took only a few weeks to put it together.

Tekin has taken a rather radical approach to the DAO in development in terms of severity. Emin Gün Sirer, creator of the Avalanche protocol, Do Kwon, founder of the Luna protocol; Ben Fisch, a computer science professor at Yale University; and Ivan Soto-Wright, founder of Moonpay will all serve in its advisory board.

After the entire $125 million got committed, the fund will be closed. Dao5 will then repay investors with any remaining limited partnership capital and convert the organization into a DAO. A DAO is an online community that incorporates smart contracts, cryptocurrency, and Web3 technologies to manage participation, distribute power, and record decisions among its members.

What to expect from Dao5

Dao5 will focus on early-stage protocols and blockchain firms. When a project gets funded, its creator or creators will receive governance tokens to utilize upon Dao5 completion. However, the number of tokens each person receives and how many will be created have yet to be determined.

The fund’s creator, Salimi, states that the model starts on a centralized venture-capital approach. However, it soon evolves into a group of crypto start-ups that control a new treasury of assets.

Salimi explains that much of the tokenomics is still uncertain, and the fund will not convert into a DAO for at least three years or until 70% of the capital is deployed. In addition, if the fund is successful, its tokens will be valuable.

Salimi said he’s interested in investing in “category-defining” ventures that are more on the fringes of cryptocurrency than traditional platform or infrastructure firms. Salimi mentioned OlympusDAO as a project that “changed his thinking” about token economics and the type of boundary-pushing experiment he intends to fund.

The goal of launching dao5 as a fund, Salimi said, was, to begin with, more excellent management and the capacity to pivot more quickly than if it relied on hundreds of voices in a potentially chaotic Discord channel or Telegram group.

Proponents of decentralized autonomous organizations regard this form of management as a revolutionary improvement in how businesses and systems should operate. The principal-agent problem may apply to all sorts of governance arrangements where the DAO’s mandate is concerned.