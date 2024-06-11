UK tech execs push for AI skills and growth measures ahead of elections

UK tech leaders are asking for the next government to focus on the enhancement of talent in AI and the introduction of pro-growth policies. As the general election is scheduled for July 4, the leaders of the industry underline the need to focus on innovation and backing of high-growth tech firms.

According to the tech executives, One of the key challenges is building and deploying artificial intelligence capabilities. According to Zahra Bahrololoumi, the CEO for the UK and Ireland at Salesforce, only 10% of the population believes that they are ready for AI tools.

Executives highlight the urgent need to develop AI talent

Speaking at the Salesforce World Tour London, she noted that digital talent should be the number one concern for any new government.

“Innovation is heading very quickly towards autonomous AI. We need to have the skills in this country … to be able to adopt and use it in a responsible way, with the right controls and protocols.Any government appreciates that, most of the major parties do.” Zahra Bahrololoumi.

Matthew Houlihan, Senior Director of Government and Corporate Affairs for the UK and Europe at Cisco, also expressed similar sentiments. He stated that the next administration should position the UK as a global leader in Artificial Intelligence and other future technologies, such as quantum computing.

“It should also be an excellent time to review approaches to essential aspects of the U.K.’s digitising economy such as digital skills, tech adoption support and approaches to security to ensure that the benefits of digital technologies can be felt by as many people across the country as possible.” Matthew Houlihan

Businesses demand growth-driving policies

The business community has demanded for policies that will promote economic growth and establish stability. Both the Conservative and Labour parties are expected to significantly emphasize on high-growth technology companies as some of their areas of interest. During an interview with CNBC Rishi Khosla the CEO of OakNorth spoke about the importance of policies that are favorable to business and technology.

“In the last two years, both parties have materially converged in terms of the fact that businesses are important for the country’s growth — business is important, fintech [financial technology] is important, entrepreneurship is important.” Rishi Khosla

Defense ministry advocates ramping up military AI

As the business leaders, tech executives and investors champion for speedy integration of AI skills. Recently, a top official of the British defense ministry has called for a boost of the use of artificial intelligence in the UK armed forces. Testifying before the defense committee, James Cartlidge, Minister of Defence Procurement, called for increased and more effective use of AI technologies.

Cartlidge pointed to several areas where AI has been applied already, including the creation of drones used in Ukraine and maintenance forecasting for the Royal Navy’s Wildcat helicopters. He noted that despite the progress, the current state of AI implementation within the Ministry of Defense is suboptimal.

“Are we yet at the stage where we can say, in every aspect of the MoD [Ministry of Defence] we’re at the highest level of AI preparedness? No,” James Cartlidge, minister of defense I think the rate of progress is very good but I would never be relaxed and say that we’re now in a steady state that is entirely satisfactory.” Cartlidge.

AI is currently used in improving data analysis and processing, which facilitates faster and more efficient intelligence collection. AI provided nearly £4 billion to the UK’s economic performance in 2023, but the nation’s readiness to incorporate the tools into its workforce remains uncertain.

