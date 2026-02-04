🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Anthropic

Tech billionaires' fortunes hit in AI‑triggered market slump, with $62 billion wiped out

2 mins read
908102

The biggest names in tech just got slammed. At least $62 billion has been wiped from the fortunes of American software billionaires since the start of the year. It got worse on Tuesday when the market nosedived again, continuing a months-long slide that’s already drained billions from the industry.

Adam Foroughi, the 47-year-old CEO of AppLovin, lost $7.8 billion this year alone. His current net worth is $17.3 billion, down from $27.3 billion in December. He now holds the title for the biggest percentage loss of any billionaire in the United States in 2026.

His two co-founders at AppLovin also saw their fortunes drop around 30% each since January 1. That puts all three at the top of this year’s losers list.

Anthropic’s new tool triggered a brutal selloff in legal tech

The Tuesday crash wasn’t random. It started after Anthropic, an AI company, rolled out a tool made for in-house lawyers. That single launch wiped 20% off companies like LegalZoom in one trading day.

The fallout hit the software sector hard. The S&P North American Software Index fell 15% in January, the worst monthly drop since 2008. Things didn’t calm down Wednesday either. The market kept slipping.

Dave Duffield, 85, who co-founded Workday, is another one taking a hit. Workday’s stock dropped 25% this year and hit its lowest level in three years.

Dave’s net worth dropped 19%, landing him at $11.3 billion. His wealth mostly comes from the shares he holds in the company.

Over at Oracle, 81-year-old Larry Ellison lost nearly $40 billion so far in 2026. His wealth has dropped 16% since January, pulling him down to the number six spot on the global rich list. He now sits at $207.5 billion, which sounds like a lot until you realize how fast it dropped.

Armstrong leads crypto losses as private equity steps back

It wasn’t just software getting crushed. The crypto world took a beating too. Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, saw his wealth drop 18% this year.

But since October 31, he’s actually down 44%, which makes his loss the steepest of any billionaire in the country over the last three months. The price of Bitcoin also dropped about 40% since October. It hit its lowest level since Donald Trump won the 2024 election.

Private equity isn’t doing much better. Orlando Bravo, 56, from Thoma Bravo, lost 12% of his wealth this year. He’s now sitting on $13.1 billion. Investors are pulling back from software bets and it’s showing.

Some billionaires had just hit new highs. Scott Cook, founder of Intuit, was worth $4.4 billion in late 2022. By July 2025, he reached $8.5 billion and made it into the list of the 500 richest people. But that didn’t last.

On Tuesday, Intuit shares dropped 11%, the company’s worst day since March 2020. Scott is now worth $6.5 billion, down 17% for the year, and he’s no longer on that global rich list.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

