Through the transmission of social class features into AI, linguistic services will improve, thus bringing about social inequality (augmented or lessened depending on who does the work). This understanding raises a pressing question posed by Lawrence Weru, a Biomedical Informatics Associate at Harvard Medical School: If, by any chance, the target areas of our research focus on the forms of discrimination, different groups are involved, and we, in turn, adopt such algorithms that are biased into the process of decision making, how will gen N consider and sort that out?

The need for diversity in AI development

Are the questions themselves puzzling if we were to turn attention to the rivaling AI exploration and application by the search engines? Of crucial significance, then, is that the driver of the bus is mindful. Occurring, in the majority of cases, with the problem being noticed and getting attention from people enough only in certain amounts that remain unsolved. It is beyond comprehension that accessibility is essential and what it encompasses. Moreover, it provides AI with such a positive purpose that people live peacefully. We are working on this with other tech companies and would add some of this weight here on the telecom’s side.

An example of this can be seen in AI Seeing, Microsoft’s free iPhone app, which narrates the environment, reads documents and performs other essential tasks despite vision impairments. The app serves as an oral reading aid by having a function for text-to-speech; thus, the inaccessible written text in the audio format can be avoided. The Voiceitt is another innovative aid gadget that enables an inability to talk for people who are not capable of saying anything for not so long time to speak. The University, through its cooperation with the Voiceitt Communication App and Webex Technology, especially helps Professional and Difficult employees to speak fluently. Additionally, their output during performances, generally in oral communication, is translated and captioned as subtitles to make the meeting accessible for deaf individuals.

Another reported benefit of artificial intelligence is that the development designer can create algorithms for the interfaces that respond independently and dynamically to the needs of each user, depending on, for example, their visual, audial, or motor ability functions. Despite many discoveries and solutions, disabled individuals are still unable to obtain the services they need to be successful.

Promoting accessibility through inclusive AI

Consequently, the focus shifts towards the need to drive positive changes in the workforce, focusing on the C-suite level of companies involved in the development of AI. AI Equity Lab highlighted that “Everybody’s identity is crucial while formulating the AI system, meaning it should not be designed to make Black people and other minorities obsolete. AI can be designed to create the environment where the previous events can be thoroughly discussed, and economic realities of the affected group (minorities or underrepresented group inclusively) can be explored.”

Such a sentence essentially states the power that an AI design team holds in their hands, on how the technology will be used and for what purpose. This can be made possible by ensuring that all team members are of diverse backgrounds, especially minority individuals, and those from previously disadvantaged groups are chosen to participate. Such responsibility requires us to substantially increase the chances of successfully designing AI that has an eye for intricacies and is balanced in how it treats experiences among the minority groups of the world.

Considerable good outcomes would come from addressing the issue of biases in AI systems in the development stage, when it is easy to fix, as opposed to later on when they would have done incalculable damage. It is therefore important for the developers of AI to be a group of people from different origins, and AI should be incessantly checked with a wide usage range; as a result, AI systems should be actively observed all the time. Under these conditions, biases should enlighten consumers of any technology not to award prohibition to such gadgetries.

To summarize, the core of the global AI autonomy oversight team is that accessibility, inclusion, and applications are priorities. Discrimination or biased technologies is a problem that shows the real past of AI systems, which are exposed when we see that systems are mistaken for females with men, elderly folks with young people, or white people with African Americans. The role played by the tech community in the development of AI should consider the views and experiences of underrepresented groups, and the latter represents the voice of users at tables of mere executives and the design process; ultimately, the outcome would be a much-needed collaboration with people whose AI applications would be of significant benefit to the society.