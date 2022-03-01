Brno, Czechia, 1st March, 2022, Chainwire

Tatum, a blockchain development platform backed by Octopus Ventures, has introduced a first-of-its-kind feature for creating NFTs. Called “NFT Express,” the feature allows users to mint NFTs without having to use cryptocurrencies to pay for blockchain transaction fees or deploy smart contracts. This opens doors for enterprises worldwide, eliminating the substantial overhead costs, complexity, and security issues associated with creating NFTs and avoiding potential regulatory obstacles surrounding cryptocurrencies.

“Customers have been approaching us saying they’ve tried everything possible to get their NFT marketplaces off the ground and are ready to call it quits. To pay for gas fees, they need to buy cryptocurrency at exchanges and face all sorts of regulatory hurdles. We knew there had to be a better way, so we put our heads together to come up with a solution,” explains Jiri Kobelka, CEO of Tatum.

NFT Express is available to anyone with a paid Tatum plan. Customers can instantly mint as many NFTs as they want on five different blockchains, an ideal solution for e-commerce companies or enterprises looking to create NFTs on a large scale. The gas fees to mint NFTs are then are deducted from their paid Tatum plan. This eliminates the need to purchase cryptocurrencies on an exchange, a transaction that many banks forbid and will freeze customer accounts to prevent. It also eliminates the majority of security issues, enabling companies to quickly implement NFT functionality into mobile apps and to mint NFTs from anywhere.

“We realized we could completely eliminate most of the difficulties enterprises are facing and provide a simple, secure, and seamless NFT solution for whatever they wanted to create. Now, they don’t have to hire blockchain developers and their gas fees are covered by their Tatum plans. We believe NFT Express will open doors for countless enterprises and developers alike, and we’re extremely excited to unveil it to the public,” says Jiri Kobelka, CEO of Tatum.

NFT Express is currently available on the Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Celo, and Harmony blockchain networks.

About Tatum

Tatum supports over 40 blockchain protocols and is used by over 20,000 developers from around the world. Apps built on Tatum are used by tens of millions of end-users and process billions of dollars worth of transactions per month. Last year, Tatum won the European Startup World Cup Finale and became a top 5 finalist in the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield as the first-ever blockchain startup selected to participate.



Tatum

Tatum Technology s.r.o.

hello@tatum.io