Talisman Wallet Launches Quests App to Gamify Users’ Rewards Experience in Polkadot and Ethereum

Talisman, the ultra-secure multi-chain crypto wallet, has today announced the launch of Talisman Quests, a gamified experience designed to drive user engagement and education in the Polkadot ecosystem.

Having recently operated in beta, Quests compels crypto users to create a profile and progress through different levels by accumulating experience points (XP) and unlocking rewards. This progression is gamified with twists, turns, and a hidden story that gradually unfolds as users amass more XP.

“One of the biggest barriers to blockchain adoption is understanding where to start and how to go about navigating the sometimes dizzying world of web3,” said Jonathan Dunne, Co-Founder & Head of Technology at Talisman.

“With our new Quests app, we are making onboarding fun as well as rewarding, incentivizing users to explore all of the interesting projects and apps this space has to offer.”

Users can earn XP through a variety of means, including:

Wallet Mining: Simply holding tokens in your wallet generates rewards that correspond to the token type (staking activities also provide XP multipliers). Rewards can be claimed every four hours

Quests: Completing cross-ecosystem missions helps users earn XP, boosted points and rewards

Referrals: Earning 5% of any friend’s total XP when they sign up using your referral link

Each month, Talisman will also release a new top rank, continually pushing the “frontier” as users find and seize The Sceptre, follow it to The Tower, and ultimately claim the Ultimate Power of Talisman.

“We built Quests to be engaging and memorable, while also serving as an educational journey for users venturing into the Polkadot ecosystem,” added Dunne. “Interacting with real apps and assets accelerates the learning curve in a meaningful way.”

An ultra-secure crypto wallet that makes it simple to store, send, receive, stake and swap Polkadot and Ethereum-based digital assets, Talisman was founded in 2021. Notable for its speed, security, and UX, Dunne says all the team’s work so far has led to this moment.

To get started with Talisman Quests, users can download the wallet at talisman.xyz and create their profile. There is also an option to import your account or recovery phrase from existing wallets such as Metamask, Rabby and Trust.

