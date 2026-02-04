Take-Two shares open in the red after GTA VI release date surge 

Take Two Interactive Software has confirmed that the timeline for the release of Grand Theft Auto VI remains unchanged.

The company’s shares rose more than 5% after it made the confirmation and released a strong third-quarter earnings report. It is back to tracking downward as markets opened this morning.

GTA VI launch confirmed to be on track

Take-Two Interactive Software, the parent company of Rockstar Games, saw its stock price climb significantly on Tuesday evening after the company released its fiscal third-quarter results and announced that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is still on track for its scheduled release on November 19, 2026.

There had been previous rumors and two delays that made the market nervous about the game’s timeline and release. The company reported that its net bookings for the third quarter reached $1.76 billion, surpassing the predicted $1.59 billion. Take-Two then subsequently raised its total forecast for the 2026 fiscal year from $6.4 billion – $6.7 billion.

A large part of the company’s financial success came from older games like Grand Theft Auto V, which first came out in 2013. It sold another 5 million copies in the last three months and has now sold over 225 million copies in total.

The online version of the game, GTA Online, is also doing very well. A recent update to the game called “A Safehouse in the Hills” brought back a popular character named Michael De Santa. This helped the game earn 27% more money from in-game purchases than last year.

Additionally, the number of people paying for the GTA+ membership has doubled compared to the same time a year ago.

The company’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, said he feels “very good” about the company’s position and the upcoming launch of their biggest title.

In late January, Google released a new tool called “Project Genie,” causing the entire video game industry to face a sudden “panic sell-off” in the stock market.

Investors worried that traditional game companies might become obsolete as AI technology advances rapidly. Shares of Take-Two fell by 8% last Friday, while other companies like Roblox and Unity saw even bigger drops.

However, during the earnings call on Tuesday, Take-Two executives explained that Google’s AI is currently very limited. Right now, Project Genie can only make virtual worlds that last about 60 seconds. These worlds run at a low resolution of 720p and a slow frame rate of 24 frames per second.

The AI-generated worlds do not have real gameplay, scores, stories, or sound. Strauss Zelnick told investors that AI is “not even in the same ballpark” as a professional game engine like the ones Rockstar Games uses.

Joost van Dreunen, a professor at NYU, noted that developers spend years building the technology and fine details that make games like Red Dead Redemption II feel real. He stated that “AI can’t simply prompt its way to the next Grand Theft Auto.”

This explanation helped restore investor confidence, leading to the stock’s recovery in after-hours trading.

GTA VI will take place in the fictional state of Leonida, which is based on Florida. It will feature the neon-lit streets of Vice City and many surrounding areas. A woman named Lucia and a man named Jason are the main protagonists. Their story is expected to be a modern take on a “Bonnie and Clyde” style crime adventure.

Rockstar Games has promised that the extra time taken for delays will be used to “polish” the game to perfection, as they want to make sure it meets the very high expectations of fans.

Take-Two confirmed that the official marketing campaign for the game will begin this summer. The game is currently scheduled to launch only on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. A PC version has not yet been given a specific date.

Take-Two’s mobile division, Zynga, now makes up nearly half of the company’s total earnings. Toon Blast recently passed $3 billion in lifetime earnings after growing 43% this year.

The company is also seeing success with NBA 2K26, which has sold 8 million units. The basketball game is on track to have its best financial year ever.

