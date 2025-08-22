Taiwan indicts 14 in $75M crypto laundering scandal

Taiwan prosecutors concluded an investigation on Bixiang (Bitshine) Technology, a Taiwanese virtual asset service provider, after reportedly being involved in a fraud scheme. According to reports, the currency exchange assisted a group of scammers in converting the stolen funds into virtual currency.

This activity took place over the course of one year. Within this time frame, the total amount laundered added up to NT$2.3 billion, approximately $75 million, impacting over a thousand individuals.

The Shilin District Prosecutor’s Office announced the indictments today, charging the suspects with fraud, money laundering, operating unlicensed virtual asset services, and organizing a criminal enterprise.

Chief Prosecutor Luo Weiyuan, who led the investigation, revealed that ringleader Shi Qiren, his wife Ms. Lin, and business director Yang operated a sprawling network of over 40 franchise stores under the names “CoinW” and “BiXiang Technology Co., Ltd.”

Taiwan uncovers fraud scheme responsible for significant losses

In April, Taiwan prosecutors and the police force conducted a thorough search operation on financial crimes. During this operation, they apprehended 14 people, including their leader, Shi. They also seized NT$60.49 million ($1.97 million) in cash and USDT tokens amounting to 640,000.

Additionally, they confiscated Bitcoin, TRX, luxury vehicles, and bank deposits valued at over NT$100 million ($3.25 million). Today, August 22, the Shilin District Prosecutor’s Office has finalized its investigation and decided to press charges against the 14 individuals for fraud, money laundering activities, and organized crime.

Prosecutors have requested to take hold of NT$1.275 billion ($41.4 million) raised from these illegal activities. In the meantime, Shi and the other two suspects were presented in the Shilin District Court for trial.

Regarding the fraud case, prosecutors highlighted that Shi and others illegally offered virtual asset services through CoinW, an international cryptocurrency exchange, and its franchise branches. The Financial Supervisory Commission admitted that it had not approved this operation. Moreover, it was against money laundering prevention regulations.

The tactic to lure investors to invest in the platform included a deceptive investment opportunity offer, a real way for the fraud group to generate income for their personal interest.

Furthermore, it was discovered that the fraud operation began in 2024, whereby Shi Qiren, his wife Ms. Lin, business director Yang, and others in the team collaborated by dividing tasks. In their fraud operations, they opened up more than 40 stores in Taiwan using the names “CoinW” and “BiXiang Technology Co., Ltd.”

Taiwan brings down the hammer on individuals linked to fraud scheme

Following this fraud crime, the individuals were charged with allegations of offering investors virtual asset services without acquiring proper registration under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, money laundering, and operating a criminal organization under the Organized Crime Prevention Act.

Adding a twist to the case, prosecutors said Shi was deceived by a man named Gu, who allegedly promised to help Bixiang pass anti-money laundering registration requirements but instead pocketed NT$3 million ($97,800) in fees. Gu has also been indicted for fraud.

When presented in front of the court, the prosecution reported that Shi expressed a negative attitude and did not admit to being guilty of his crimes. They asked the court to take serious action against him by increasing his punishment to 25 years’ imprisonment.

With this, the Taiwan authorities intend to prevent such activities from taking place in the future and also restore investors’ confidence in the market.

