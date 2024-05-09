Loading...

Leaked Switch 2 Details Point to Game-Changing Performance Boost

Switch 2

  • Nintendo’s upcoming Switch 2 console is expected to come up with an important hardware upgrade.
  • The device’s storage cannot be compared to the previous one. 
  • Nintendo hasn’t made any official communication yet.

According to top leaks from CentroLeaks – a famous information source, Nintendo’s upcoming Switch 2 console is expected to come up with an important hardware reinvention among its rivals. The leaked specs detail the Switch’s PC as equivalent to or surpassing current generation consoles in terms of performance. This means the Switch 2, with a substantial performance rise, can rival even top-of-class consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Substantial performance boost

The outstanding addition is the fact that 12GB of RAM is available, which is further divided into two 6GB memory modules with 7500 per clock speed. This means three times more compared to 4 GB of LPDDR4 on the previous Switch. The device’s storage cannot be compared to the previous one. This shows that Nintendo wants to ensure that consumers have a more powerful and standard gaming experience.

One of the main highlights of Switch 2 is the capacity of its internal storage, which has increased remarkably. In spite of limited storage, 256GB UFS3.1 is widely popular because of its fast data transactions. This is sufficient to store more than 30 games (up to 256 GB), it’s eight times more than the 32 GB the original device had. A drastic increase in the memory of this system encourages us to think about bigger game files and heavier resources, which are very likely related to higher resolutions.

Switch 2 promising future

One exact point that comes from the leak is the possibility of a built-in microphone, either within the console or the controller themselves. However, what may look like a trivial addition may tell us that Nintendo is working on a new console in which online and multiplayer features will be enhanced.

These leaked details, particularly, paint a picture of a console that will be a leap in the generation with regard to performance and versatility. Big upgrades to RAM, storage, online connectivity, and many other features show that Nintendo aims to stay at par with a dynamic video game world.

It may sound reasonable that Nintendo hasn’t sanctioned the information coming from such a credible source, hence its veracity has yet to be confirmed officially. Yet, the level of the specifications and skills will make those claims to be evident, seeing this make the tension among the Nintendo people and gamers to soar.

James Kinoti

A crypto enthusiast, James finds pleasure in sharing knowledge on fintech, cryptocurrency as well as blockchain and frontier technologies. The latest innovations in the crypto industry, crypto gaming, AI, blockchain technology, and other technologies are his preoccupation. His mission: be on track with transformative applications in various industries.

