Swiss gambling regulator GESPA files a criminal complaint against FIFA’s World Cup NFT platform

Geldspielaufsicht, the Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority (GESPA), has filed a criminal complaint with prosecutors over FIFA’s World Cup-themed NFT platform. According to Gespa, FIFA offers unlicensed gambling services in Switzerland.

GESPA said it became aware of the online platform collect.fifa.com (FIFA Collect) in early October. “During the investigation, suspicions were confirmed that collect.fifa.com offers gambling services that are not licensed in Switzerland and are therefore illegal,” the regulator said in a statement.

FIFA Collect is found with the 3 elements of gambling

FIFA Collect is a platform where various competitions, including drops and challenges featuring collectibles, are offered in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). At the center of the probe are FIFA’s “Right to Buy” (RTB) tokens, which are sold through its official platform, FIFA Collect.

The platform encourages users to collect and trade blockchain-based NFTs, in return for special access to buy FIFA World Cup tickets.

Take the $999 “Right to Buy: England Finals” token as an example. It becomes valid only if England makes it to the final. Most tokens probably won’t go toward buying tickets for the 48-team event.

Upon investigation, regulators determined that the gambling was because participation in competitions on the platform requires a monetary stake, with cash prizes available to be won. The outcome for participants depends on random draws or similar chance-based procedures.

These hypothetical NFT-based goods may be considered gambling under Swiss law since they incorporate chance, payment, and prize. Gespa stated, “From a gambling law perspective, the offers in question are partly lotteries and partly sports betting.”

Officials are particularly concerned that the tokens’ conditional structure and resale market may create a “gambling-like dynamic.” Many tokens could lose value if a team fails to advance, while some linked to finalists are being resold for as much as $30,000, up from their original price tag of $999.

The blurring of lines between digital collectibles and wagering, according to regulators, is a result of this speculative behavior. It also highlights the increasing friction between blockchain innovation and consumer safety.

FIFA’s token system, wider sports blockchain sector under threat

FIFA unveiled a digital collectibles project marking notable soccer moments ahead of the 2022 World Cup. It was initially launched on Algorand before migrating to Polygon in 2023, with a new collection offering early adopters the chance to win tickets to the 2026 World Cup.

“This makes FIFA collectibles available to any football fan, democratizing the ability to own a part of the FIFA World Cup,” FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai said at the time. “Just like sports memorabilia and stickers, this is an accessible opportunity for fans around the world to engage with their favorite players, moments, and more on new platforms.”

FIFA insists that the RTB token model was designed to manage unprecedented ticket demand, citing the 2022 Qatar World Cup, which saw 23 million ticket requests for just 3.4 million available seats.

🏆FIFA World Cup 2026 | RTB Breakdown RTBs (Right to Buy) are your golden key to FIFA’s biggest tournaments, including the @FIFAWorldCup 2026. Using your skills on Funtico can actually land you 1 of the 20, through our 'Road to WorldCup '26' Tournament. Let’s break it down.👇… pic.twitter.com/VpLMwYfG12 — Funtico 🎮🔺 (@Funtico_com) October 2, 2025

According to reports, FIFA has already generated approximately $15 million in revenue from the token sales. The project is operated in partnership with Swiss blockchain firm Modex Tech Ltd.

The case could have far-reaching implications for the integration of blockchain technology into sports and entertainment ticketing. FIFA’s ticketing operations are a critical component of its $11 billion revenue forecast for 2023–2026, and regulatory scrutiny may reshape future digital sales models.

With blockchain applications expanding rapidly in areas such as gaming, fan engagement, and real-world asset tokenization, the outcome of Gespa’s probe could set a precedent for how NFTs and conditional-access tokens are treated under global gambling laws.

