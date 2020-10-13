Swipe enables support for Samsung Pay for its US users.

This follows the official launching of its Visa Card for US customers except those in NY.

Swipe Wallet, a leading digital currency wallet and card payment application, has stepped up its already-existing partnership with Samsung’s payment application dubbed ‘Samsung Pay.’ Following recent information shared by the company, It has currently enabled support for Samsung Pay users from the United States. This comes soon after it officially opened its Visa card for residents in the country, except for New York.

Swipe enabling more crypto adoption in US

Basically, the users in the United States can now be able to connect their Visa card with Samsung Pay. By doing so, US residents can quickly pay for services or spend funds from their Samsung Pay application using the Visa card. The initial partnership between the crypto card payment company and Samsung Pay excluded the United States from the list of supported countries.

As Cryptopolitan reported on May 1, the countries supported at that time included the United Kingdom (UK), Netherlands, Sweden, France, Germany, Spain, Malta, Czech Republic, Denmark, and other European countries. Thus, the development is quite important for the US customers, given that Swipe enables the cardholders a secure and fast means of payment via Samsung Pay-enabled devices.

Swipe’s crypto services

The crypto payment with the cards works as Swipe also supports cryptocurrency wallet service. So, the Visa cards are funded with these digital currencies, allowing a swift crypto-to-fiat conversion, i.e., from Bitcoin (BTC) to fiat currencies like Euros or US dollars. The cards can equally be used in any store that accepts Visa. Meanwhile, the feature is also supported for Google Pay.

About two months after the partnership with Samsung Pay, the crypto card payment company was acquired by Binance, the largest digital currency exchange by market capitalization. Both companies agreed to work towards the bridging of gaps between the fiat and cryptocurrency payment, as Cryptopolitan reported.