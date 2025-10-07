The US Supreme Court rejected Google’s request to halt a series of significant PlayStore changes related to its antitrust dispute with Fortnite developer Epic Games.

The Alphabet-owned tech giant was trying to thwart a Northern District of California ruling that forces it to provide rival app stores with access, eliminate restrictions on outside downloads, and allow developers to direct users toward alternative, lower-cost payment systems. Android users would also be able to purchase apps directly from developers as needed, at flexible prices.

As of now, the Supreme Court has yet to say why it dismissed Google’s appeal.

Google maintains that the directed reforms will compromise user security

Google said it was disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision to reject its request but confirmed that it will continue to pursue its appeal. The company’s spokesperson also shared, “Android provides more choice for users and developers than any mobile OS, and the changes ordered by the US District Court will jeopardize users’ ability to safely download apps.”

Earlier, Google had also warned that the mandated changes could put users at risk and ultimately slow the pace of innovation for Android.

The case dates back to a 2020 lawsuit filed by Epic Games, which accused Google of maintaining an illegal monopoly through its control of Android app distribution and in-app payments. A California jury sided with Epic Games, concluding that Google’s PlayStore practices breached antitrust laws. Judge James Donato subsequently mandated that Google open Android to competitors and let developers use their own billing platforms for three years.

The Ninth Circuit upheld the verdict in July, and two months later, Google asked for a stay to postpone the remedies while it prepared to file a Supreme Court appeal by October 27. After the Supreme Court’s rejection, Google must implement the required changes by October 22 unless its full appeal overturns the ruling.

However, the Supreme Court decision hints that Google may have little chance of reversing the ruling.

Epic Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney commented on the court’s decision, saying, “The Supreme Court has thrown out Google’s stay request. Starting October 22, developers will be legally entitled to steer US Google Play users to out-of-app payments without fees, scare screens, and friction – same as Apple App Store users in the US!”

Epic Games filed a lawsuit against Apple on similar grounds of an illegal monopoly

Epic Games launched a similar case against Apple in 2020 after the iPhone maker pulled Fortnite from its App Store over a dispute involving commission fees and payment rules.

According to Apple, it had to remove Fortnite after Epic added its own payment option to the game, allowing players to bypass Apple’s system and avoid the 30% commission — a clear breach of App Store policy. After which Epic filed a legal complaint against Apple, arguing that the tech giant illegally controls how apps are distributed on iPhones and iPads.

The case went before Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in May 2021, who handed down a mixed verdict, ruling that Apple wasn’t a monopoly but must allow developers to direct users to external payment methods. Nevertheless, both firms sought to appeal her ruling. However, the Ninth Circuit has turned down Apple’s latest appeal to delay the remedies, and features such as links to alternative payment methods are already in place.

The two companies have long clashed over Apple’s App Store policies and the commission it charges on in-app purchases. Earlier this year, Epic scored a significant victory when Judge Rogers ruled that Apple was in “willful violation” of a previous injunction aimed at curbing anti-competitive pricing. That decision appeared to pave the way for Fortnite’s return and for developers to implement their own payment options. Apple, however, swiftly announced it would appeal the ruling.

