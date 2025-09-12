FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Super Micro stock surges on news of Nvidia Blackwell ultra shipments

2 mins read
806954
  • Super Micro stock jumped to over 5% following the announcement of volume shipments of Nvidia’s Blackwell ultra AI chips.
  • According to the firm, the data center hardware manufacturer delivers HGX B300 systems and GB300 NVL72 racks, which offer up to 7.5x performance.
  • Super Micro stock is up 49.3% year to date, and Wall Street maintains a hold consensus and an average price target of $45.31.

Super Micro stock gained more than 5% today after announcing shipments of products powered by Nvidia’s Blackwell ultra chips. The data center hardware manufacturer delivers HGX B300 systems and GB300 NVL72 racks.  

The SMCI stock is currently up 3.52% for the 24 hours and 49.3% YTD. It is trading at an average price of $45.31, with a day range of $44.84 – $47.00. The San Jose-based firm confirmed that it is delivering the HGX B300 systems and GB300 NVL72 racks worldwide. The systems can handle large-scale AI training, real-time reasoning, and advanced inference applications.

Super Micro’s onsite deployment expertise enables turnkey solutions

The data center hardware manufacturer said the systems have been integrated turnkey, meaning hardware and infrastructure software, including Nvidia AI Enterprise, Nvidia Blueprints, and Nvidia NIM, have been integrated. The company noted that the system’s plug-and-play nature allows customers to deploy immediately, reducing integration delays.  

Charles Liang, CEO of Super Micro Computers, acknowledged the company’s experience in deploying, adding that the data center customers face several challenges. He highlighted some of the challenges, including complex network topology and cabling, power availability, and temperature management. He confirmed that the company’s expertise in on-site deployment and building block solutions has enabled it to build turnkey products. 

Liang revealed that the Blackwell Ultra systems can reach up to 7.5 times compared to Nvidia’s previous generation chips. The system architecture allows for reduced power and cooling usage and cuts floor space requirements. According to the firm, operating costs may fall by up to 20% compared to the previous systems. The firm confirmed that it has also increased its stock-keeping units (SKUs) by more than ten based on Blackwell technology.  

Super Micro is just recovering from last month’s sharp fall in stock after posting weaker-than-expected quarterly results. The firm reported net sales of approximately $5.6 billion, representing 54% growth compared to last year. CEO Liang highlighted that the direct cooling technology may increase the firm’s revenue in the upcoming quarters, projecting $23.5 to $25 billion and $40 billion in the fiscal year 2026. The Wall Street investors await to see whether the firm can sustain the demand for AI infrastructure and how it will affect the stock’s performance.

SMCI stock maintains strong performance, buoyed by Nvidia’s partnership

The Super Micro stock experienced a sharp fall just two weeks ago when Cryptopolitan reported that the AI server maker had revealed weaknesses in internal controls. The annual SEC filing showed that the company acknowledged its internal control over financial reporting was ineffective due to material deficiencies, which raised concerns over the reliability and timeliness of disclosures. The news sparked a stock sell-off, which risked losing more than $1 billion in market value. The firm currently has a market cap of $27.03 billion with an average trading volume of $32.32 million.

The stock has, however, maintained a strong performance this year, with a YTD of 49.3%, which has buoyed the partnership with Nvidia. According to a CNBC interview, JPMorgan increased its forecast to $39 billion in revenue for the company in fiscal year 2026, which means a 65% increase year over year. JPMorgan cited the support of Nvidia’s improved supply chain and higher average selling price as reasons. 

Nvidia has recorded strong performance this year, with a YTD of 32.31%. It is currently trading at $177.65. The stock price increased by 0.24% over the last 24 hours, with a day range of $176.45 – $178.60. Its average trading volume is $176.39 m, and its market cap is $4.32 trillion. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

