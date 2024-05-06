Loading...

Sui Network clarifies Information on its tokenomics

2 mins read
Sui Network

Contents
1. Locked Tokens – What’s Sui Networks Plan?
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Sui Network takes to Twitter to address inappropriate rumors about its token supply.
  • The locked tokens will be locked by third-party custodians and cannot be moved.
  • The founders of Mysten Labs do not control the Sui Foundation treasury, the community reserve, stake subsidies, or any tokens allocated to investors.

Sui community members and crypto fans at large have expressed some degree of discontent regarding Sui Network tokenomics. Many think the token distribution formula is vague and allows the network to operate as a centralized entity, something that the crypto community at large is highly cautious about. 

The Sui Network team then took to Twitter to address some of the issues raised by Justin Bons and other like-minded crypto enthusiasts who have openly expressed their discontent on the matter. Sui Network’s attempt to make clarifications was met with a series of other inquiries, as some users feel Sui is coming across as defensive & insincere.

Sui Network sets the record straight from the beginning by addressing the issues around locked tokens. Sui Network categorically states that “locked tokens” are locked by third-party custodians and cannot be moved. The tokens will only be unlocked as provided in their tokenomics emissions schedule.

The foundation also provided further explanations of the relationship between the founders of Mysten Labs and the Sui Foundation. Sui Network maintains that the founders of Mysten Labs have no control over Sui Foundation treasury, community reserve, stake subsidies, or any tokens designated for investors. 

Locked Tokens – What’s Sui Networks Plan?

The Sui Foundation is, apparently, the target holder of locked tokens. The tokens will remain locked as planned following the plans given in the public emissions schedule. To clarify, Sui Network says the tokens will later be unlocked according to the established schedule and be used to support builders, increase network security, and nurture the ecosystem through programs like hackathons, developer grants, academic research, and bug bounties, among others. 

Some of the locked tokens will also be used to promote and develop the Move programming language within the ecosystem. Sui Networks also clarified that staking rewards are already in circulation because they are composed of stake subsidies and network fees. Importantly, all the staking rewards Sui Foundation earns are plowed back into the public emission schedule.

Sui Network expressed its commitment to transparency and serving its community amidst claims that its token allocation plan is arguably trash. Most issues raised revolved around the “unallocated tokens,” which some experts claim may be fully accessible to the Sui team, making the entire network a centralized platform.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Collins J. Okoth

Collins is a skilled Crypto, Blockchain, and Financial Analyst with years of experience writing about blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and finance. His background in Actuarial Science and Finance gives his articles authority and real value to readers.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
GNUS
#News
2 mins read

GNUS AI Network suffers $1.27M exploit: A setback for blockchain security

Hong Kong
#News
2 mins read

Hong Kong’s crypto ETFs struggle to match U.S. success

SEC
#Regulation News
2 mins read

SEC signals enforcement action to Robinhood amid crypto controversy

address poisoning
#News
3 mins read

Is This the Biggest Address Poisoning Heist? User Claims $71M wBTC Loss with New Ethereum Scam

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan