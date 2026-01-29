Strive retires most debt and buys 334 Bitcoin

Strive said it used proceeds from a preferred stock sale to retire most of Semler’s debt and buy an additional 334 BTC. It cleared 92% of the debt it inherited after officially completing its acquisition of Semler Scientific on January 13.

The company said Wednesday that investor demand for its SATA offering reached $600 million, prompting it to increase the target raise from $150 million to $225 million. The raise was part of its strategy to transition toward a “perpetual-preferred only amplification model” as it builds out its Bitcoin treasury.

Strive’s total Bitcoin treasury is now roughly 13,132 BTC, valued at over $1.1 billion at current prices. That total now places Strive among the top 10 largest corporate holders of Bitcoin, surpassing CleanSpark in the corporate BTC rankings.

Strive said earlier this month it would combine funds from its stock offering, existing cash, and potential hedge proceeds to pay off liabilities, then invest what’s left in Bitcoin products.

Matt Cole, chairman and CEO of the Dallas-based company now confirmed they have wiped out $110 million, or 92%, of Semler’s debt, swapping $90 million in convertible notes for SATA stock and fully repaying the $20 million Coinbase loan. He noted the firm intends to clear the debt in its entirety by April this year.

Its latest buy also brings its Bitcoin stash to 13,132 BTC, he said. With that, Strive is now a top 10 corporate Bitcoin treasury company. The firm is also seeing a 21.39% BTC yield and elevated amplification, especially from its SATA offering,

But ASST stock fell 2.23% to $0.80 on Wednesday, and the share price is now down more than 92% from its post-Bitcoin-strategy high, illustrating execution risks regarding corporate crypto plans. Bitcoin treasuries became popular with companies in 2024 and early 2025, but many shares fell later last year amid doubts about the approach’s sustainability.

More than 190 publicly traded companies hold a combined 1.134 million Bitcoin, covering roughly 5.4% of the cryptocurrency in circulation. Almost two-thirds of Bitcoin held by companies — about 63% — is owned by Michael Saylor’s Strategy, which still continues to purchase despite recent funding obstacles and the downturn in the crypto market.

Overall, CryptoQuant analysis shows that since January, Bitcoin whales have continued buying amid volatility, while retail investors have been exiting the market. It noted that monthly whale holdings have grown despite geopolitical escalations, suggesting the market is experiencing structural accumulation rather than a sell-off. For starters, Strategy bought 22,305 BTC for $2.13 billion between January 12-19 at an average price of $95,284 per coin.

Earlier this month, Bitcoin’s estimated leverage ratio also hit 0.184 on Binance near the $90K mark — its highest since last November — showing a renewed appetite for leveraged positions amid mixed market conditions. But historically, when futures traders borrow heavily, the market becomes more prone to sudden liquidations during fast-moving price changes.

Asian equities had also climbed nearly a week ago, with Bitcoin hovering near $90,000, as Trump’s comments on a future deal for Greenland eased fears of imminent tariffs. Analysts at Bitfinex also noted that the market is watching for signs of stability, including flattening ETF flows, strong spot buyer volume, and sustained trading above $90,000 with lower volatility.

