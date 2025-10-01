🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
Stripe unveils stablecoin issuance tool with Phantom’s CASH

1. Stripe focuses on channeling opportunities in AI
2. Stripe integrates the Agentic Commerce Protocol
  • Stripe has introduced the Open Issuance tool into its platform to help businesses leverage artificial intelligence and stablecoins to grow their revenue.
  • The firm stated that businesses can generate rewards for stablecoins they create on their platform and use the earnings from these rewards to incentivize their customers.
  • Phantom has designed the first stablecoin issued via Open Issuance called CASH, with more stablecoins like mUSD and USDH expected soon.

Stripe has integrated the Open Issuance tool, a new platform powered by Bridge, which Stripe acquired last year for $1.1 billion. The new product aims to help businesses take advantage of artificial intelligence and stablecoins to grow their revenue.

Open Issuance also empowers businesses to create, mint, and redeem their own stablecoins using a few lines of code and new solutions for agentic commerce. Stripe revealed that the updates were part of Stripe Tour New York, where it launched over 40 new products and features.

Stripe focuses on channeling opportunities in AI

Will Gaybrick, Stipe’s president of technology and business, said the company’s role in stablecoins and AI is to bring frontier technology out of the experimental and into the mainstream. He added that Stripe is focused on capitalizing on the numerous opportunities in AI and stablecoins, which have seen a 57% surge in total supply over the last 12 months.

Stripe revealed that treasuries on the new platform are managed by BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, and Superstate, while Lead Bank holds cash to provide liquidity. According to the announcement, all new tokens will be fully interoperable with any others issued via Open Issuance. 

The company added that Bridge’s orchestration API comes with low-cost conversions to virtually any other stablecoin. Stripe also acknowledged that businesses can generate rewards for stablecoins they create on their platform. Users can also use earnings from the rewards to incentivize their customers.

“If money movement is core to your business, you should build with stablecoins. But don’t build on top of someone else’s coin. With Open Issuance, businesses can build on top of stablecoins that they customize and control, so that the benefits of this important technology flow directly to the people and businesses using them.”

Zach Abrams, Co-Founder and CEO of Bridge.

Phantom has designed the first stablecoin issued via Open Issuance called CASH. Stripe also revealed that mUSD for MetaMask and USDH, built by Native Markets for Hyperliquid, will also be issued on top of the new platform.

Stripe has announced that its Optimized Checkout Suite will now accept stablecoin payments by default, aiming to help businesses easily accept recurring stablecoin payments. Businesses can also hold stablecoin balances, convert between fiat currencies, spend stablecoin balances with a locally issued card, and send stablecoins to crypto wallets cross-border.

Stripe integrates the Agentic Commerce Protocol 

On September 29, Stripe also partnered with OpenAI and launched the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP). The product already powers the new Instant Checkout in ChatGPT. ACP maintains a shared language between merchants and AI agents, allowing merchants to sell through AI agents with a single integration while retaining control over their business.

Businesses that don’t process payments with Stripe can also adopt ACP due to its open standard feature, which allows it to work across AI agents. Stripe is currently testing ACP’s solutions in real-world settings with the help of Microsoft Copilot, Anthropix, Perplexity, Vercel, Lovable, Replit, and Manus to help businesses get ready for agentic commerce.

Stripe also introduced Stripe Billing to help businesses run hybrid revenue models that combine subscriptions with usage-based pricing. The new product will feature a new API that enables businesses to connect with LLM providers and track inference cost changes in real-time.

Stripe unveiled a new app-to-web payments flow to help businesses seamlessly redirect customers from their iOS app to a mobile checkout page powered by Stripe Checkout. The company also launched Link, a wallet that now supports Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) services with Klarna.

Stripe said it manages global taxes through Stripe Tax, which supports tax collection in 102 countries. The firm also revealed that it manages fraud prevention with Stripe Radar, which is expanding to block fraud types, such as the abuse of free trial periods.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan