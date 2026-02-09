Strategy buys 1,142 BTC worth $90 million as the crypto market meltdown continues

Strategy is buying the dip as the broader crypto market capitulates. A recent company filing with the U.S. SEC revealed that the company purchased 1,142 Bitcoin between February 2 and February 8 for approximately $90 million.

Michael Saylor’s U.S.-based software firm, Strategy, has added more Bitcoin to its balance sheet amid ongoing crypto market turmoil. The firm purchased an additional 1,142 BTC for $90 million between February 2 and February 8, 2026, according to the company’s filings with the U.S. SEC.

Strategy now holds 714,644 Bitcoin valued at $49.44 billion

Strategy retains its position as the leading corporate Bitcoin holder in the world, with 714,644 Bitcoin in its books, valued at $49.44 billion as per Bitcoin’s current price of $69,000. According to data from Bitcoin Treasuries, the company’s total BTC holdings have an average cost price per BTC of $76,052.

With the current BTC prices, Strategy’s crypto holdings are down 9.05%. Strategy’s stock MSTR is down 14.24% in the last month and has declined by 11.20% YTD, according to data from Google Finance. The stock price appears to move in tandem with Bitcoin’s overall trajectory, which has been bearish over the last few weeks.

Bitcoin is down 3.16% over the last 24 hours, shedding 11.71% over the last 7 days. The asset is trading below the $75k support level that held before the election rally driven by Trump’s new pro-crypto administration. The digital asset is down more than 20% since the year began and has declined by more than 45.38% since it hit its all-time high of $126,198 on October 6.

Strategy’s previous purchase occurred between January 26 and February 1. During this time, the company purchased 855 Bitcoin for $75.3 million at an average price of $87,974. The company completed a similar purchase the previous week, during the period from January 20 to 25, involving 2,932 BTC, valued at $264.1 million at an average price of $76,040.

During an interview, Strategy’s CEO, Phong Le, said that the company remains bullish on Bitcoin. When asked to speak to shareholders about the ongoing crypto winter, he said they should hold on, since the crypto asset is just correcting, and that Bitcoin downturns are normal. He referenced the 2022 bear market, which saw BTC prices correct by 75% from $68k to $16k. The executive projected that, over the next seven years, Bitcoin will reach $1 million and its correction will be limited to 25% to $700,000.

When asked about the company’s Bitcoin purchases at declining prices, Le said that Bitcoin’s underlying prices do not determine when Strategy will buy Bitcoin. He explained that the company is more focused on the future prices of the crypto asset.

Whales buy the dip as smaller investors and miners capitulate

Strategy’s recent Bitcoin purchases align with an ongoing trend among whales who have been aggressively purchasing the crypto asset as it continues to dip. A previous Cryptopolitan coverage cited onchain data and reported that whales bought 66,940 Bitcoin on February 6 and transferred the crypto assets into accumulation addresses. The purchase marks the most significant single-day inflow since 2022.

The news comes after Bitcoin capitulation spiked last week, triggering more sell-off in the market. More than 30,000 small retail wallets holding less than a full BTC sold all their holdings in less than 24 hours, despite Strategy and other DATs buying Bitcoin.

Miners also showed signs of capitulation when Bitcoin slid below $70k. The report also noted that the researchers and analysts predict the downtrend will continue for some time, citing the lack of a bullish catalyst to revive interest in the crypto market and the significant outflows from spot U.S. Bitcoin ETFs in recent weeks.