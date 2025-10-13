Michael Saylor’s Strategy adds 220 BTC to treasury after weekend market rout

Strategy continued its buying streak of small additions with another 220 BTC. The weekly purchases resumed after the recent completion of Q3 reporting.

Strategy acquired another 220 BTC, extending the streak of relatively small purchases. This time, Strategy allocated $27.2M, reaching a total of 640,250 BTC in its treasury. The company reached an average price of $74,000 per BTC.

The purchase arrived after Strategy’s executive chairman Michael Saylor signaled at resuming the weekly purchases.

For the latest purchase, Strategy tapped its preferred share facility. The company raised $17.1M from STRF preferred shares, $1.7M from STRK and $6.9M from STRD. No new common stock has been issued, after several weeks of small MSTR sales. In total, the company raised $27.3M, of which some were set aside for additional fees and expenses.

The last four purchases of under 1,000 BTC were relatively small for Strategy, but still signaled faith in BTC despite the market turbulence. The recent purchase was also made at $126,561, a relatively high price, as Strategy bought before the market crash for under $110,000.

A smaller contingent of companies followed Strategy’s lead

The recent slowdown in purchases led to a revision of digital asset treasury companies. Multiple smaller entities and mining companies expanded their BTC holdings.

In the past week, smaller buyers still added 10,837 BTC to their treasuries. The cut-off level to become a top 100 BTC corporate holder is now up to 116 BTC. The purchases are not necessarily financed with debt or stocks, and some of the buying is just a way of attracting attention.

However, not all companies are copying the model of Strategy. In fact, only 18 companies have attempted and achieved a mechanism to turn fiat into BTC.

For the past quarter, most of the “playbook” companies achieved negative returns, though some recovered after the overall market downturn.

MSTR stays near six-month lows

Despite the lack of dilution, MSTR common stock still traded near its lower range for the past six months. MSTR turned down to $304.09, after several weeks of small-scale issuance.

MSTR is now once again at a crossroads, as the company achieved mNAV of 1.35. The common stock is expected to bounce higher, with a target of $340.

For more bearish traders, MSTR is facing more downturns, as the price has been pressured by insider selling. The BTC volatility is also not as beneficial to the Strategy playbook. The effect on MSTR remains subdued despite the recovery of BTC from recent lows.

Other companies are also rethinking their investments. Japan’s Metaplanet paused its latest stock purchase facilities and is in the process of reorganizing its balance sheet in order to access more capital for BTC purchases.

Strategy is also buying time with its relatively small additions to the treasury, waiting for its playbook to meet sufficient enthusiasm and for MSTR to post higher gains compared to BTC.

