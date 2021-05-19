TL;DR Breakdown

Harvey set to give back to society with NFT

Rarible honored to host Harvey NFT

Popular American TV host and comedian Steve Harvey has floated his own Non-Fungible Token (NFT) line featuring himself. The whole essence of the NFT is to raise money for the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation.

Unlike many other celebrities floating their own digital collectible for other reasons, Steve Harvey is doing his for charity as he revealed he also owns and holds Bitcoin and Ether.

“I own Bitcoin and Ethereum,” Harvey told Decrypt. “I don’t prefer one over the other. These are the two I’ve done the most research on.”

The Tv host launched his NFT on Variable on Friday, 14th of March. He said he went with the platform because they were the most open to collaborating with him and also because they are user-friendly.

The NFT trend has become a trendy way for celebrities, entertainers, athletes, and consumer brands to sell memorabilia to fans.

Steve Harvey also revealed that his chief of staff and business advisor, Thabiti Stephens, turned him onto NFTs. The comedian said he and his team started looking at tech investments four years ago and that he sees NFTs as the next iteration of his tech endeavors.

Rarible, Steve Harvey speak on NFT

Rarible co-founder Alexander Salnikov in a statement described Steve as a global voice who speaks to people everywhere, and they are honored to host his NFT.

Harvey, unlike other celebrities, is clear about his NFT, which is purposely to give back to society.

“As a boy growing up in Cleveland, I never had the newest things, but I’ve always been interested in learning and doing better,” Harvey said in a press release. “So I’m excited about NFTs and this new opportunity to give back via the Foundation while also bringing awareness to this new technology.”