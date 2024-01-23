Steam Deck’s Desktop Mode Keyboard: Quick Guide

The Steam Deck, known for its sleek gaming console-like body, is more than just a gaming device; it’s a fully functional PC. While it offers a great gaming experience, there may come a time when you need a keyboard for tasks like typing passwords or following tutorials in desktop mode.

Accessing the on-screen keyboard

To access the virtual keyboard on the Steam Deck in desktop mode, users can follow a straightforward button combination. Simply press the Steam button and X simultaneously. This action will prompt the virtual keyboard to appear on the screen, allowing you to type away. It’s worth noting that you can summon this keyboard no matter what task you are performing on the system.

Sometimes, the virtual keyboard may take a few seconds to appear after pressing the button combination. If it doesn’t show up immediately, just exercise a little patience. Its delay can occasionally cause a minor stutter on the system, but rest assured, it will eventually appear.

Ensuring proper functionality on Steam Deck

For the Steam Deck’s virtual keyboard to work seamlessly, it’s essential to ensure that Steam is running. The keyboard shortcuts are tied to the Steam app, and without it, the virtual keyboard won’t function as intended.

For instance, if you decide to shut down Steam to use an application like Emudeck, be prepared to rely on alternative input methods. Initially, this change may seem confusing, but understanding the connection between the virtual keyboard and the Steam app can help users navigate smoothly.

The Steam Deck’s virtual keyboard in desktop mode is a useful tool for various tasks. By following the simple button combination of the Steam button and X, users can access this feature effortlessly. While it may occasionally take a moment to appear, patience is key. Just ensure that Steam is running to ensure proper functionality.

With these tips in mind, users can make the most of their Steam Deck’s desktop mode, whether they need to type passwords, follow tutorials, or perform other tasks that require a keyboard.

The Steam Deck offers not only an exceptional gaming experience but also the functionality of a PC, making it a valuable addition to any gamer’s arsenal.