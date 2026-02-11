🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
State Street

State Street warns dollar could slide up to 10% as Fed rate cuts risk rise

2 mins read
911847
State Street to cover ETFs, tokenized deposits, stablecoins in new digital platform

Contents

1. Possible Fed leadership shift raises rate cut expectations
2. Dollar weakness could reshape demand for Bitcoin and other assets
Share link:

In this post:

  • State Street says the US dollar could fall up to 10% this year if the Fed cuts rates more than expected.
  • Investors are watching for possible Fed rate cuts and a leadership change that could further weaken the dollar.
  • A weaker dollar can make riskier assets, such as Bitcoin, more attractive to investors.

Strategists at State Street Corp. say the dollar could slide as much as 10% this year if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates more sharply than expected. 

The caution comes as investors remain vigilant for potential shifts in policy and the Fed’s leadership. Easing monetary policy, the firm’s researchers said, will likely weaken the dollar by dampening its appeal to international investors and further pressuring the currency. 

State Street, one of the world’s largest asset managers, reports that the US dollar is already in its weakest stretch in almost a decade. Strategist Lee Ferridge articulated this outlook at a conference in Miami, where he explained that further declines could happen if financial conditions become more relaxed. 

Ferridge said that the firm’s main outlook for the year was that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates twice. However, he added that there was a real possibility of additional cuts beyond that. He explained that two cuts were a reasonable base case, but noted that three cuts could also happen depending on how the economy develops.

When US rates are high, global investors hold dollar-based assets because they provide superior returns. But when rates drop, returns become less attractive, and investors run from it, pulling out of the sector and moving elsewhere.

See also  BNB Chain has completed the Pascal hard fork, awaiting the Lorentz upgrade in April

When the interest rates go down, borrowing becomes an affordable option for many. As a result, spending habits and investment patterns rise. And while this might boost economic growth, it can dampen the dollar’s strength and demand, particularly from foreign investors seeking better returns elsewhere.

Possible Fed leadership shift raises rate cut expectations

Another factor that could affect the dollar’s strength is a potential leadership shake-up at the Fed. President Donald Trump has nominated Kevin Warsh to replace Jerome Powell. If he is appointed, Warsh is widely accepted as someone who can also support faster and deeper rate cuts. 

A leadership shift like that might signal that the country would be aggressively easing its monetary policy stance. Such a shift in mindset would raise expectations of lower rates and could further weaken the dollar. 

Currently, the Fed’s target interest rate is between 3.50% and 3.75%. Financial markets are now anticipating a cautious approach as well, with two cuts expected this year. 

According to data from CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, investors are betting the first cut will occur in June, notwithstanding two policy meetings to come before. If the Fed eventually cuts rates more than previously expected, the dollar could face even more downward pressure. 

See also  Meta disputes Australian watchdog's claims that 58% of Facebook crypto ads are scams

Investors react rapidly to changes in interest rate expectations, and even indicators of future rate cuts can have a significant impact on the exchange rate market.

Dollar weakness could reshape demand for Bitcoin and other assets

A weaker US dollar often boosts riskier assets, such as Bitcoin. Historically, BTC prices tend to move inversely to the dollar index, meaning that when the dollar drops, Bitcoin and other alternative investments can become more attractive to investors.

Dollar weakness has played the same role as good performance in crypto markets. Some investors see Bitcoin as a hedge against the risks of fiat currencies, particularly during periods of loose monetary policy. This relationship, however, is not always the case. 

There have certainly been periods when Bitcoin has fallen as the dollar weakened. Other factors, such as investor mood, profit-taking, and general economic uncertainty, can also affect crypto prices. 

For now, State Street’s warning reflects the extent to which the dollar is sensitive to policy choices and investor expectations.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan