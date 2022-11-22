Startups to Watch in Crypto this Week

Interested in reading about some of the best-performing projects from the crypto space? This article highlights some of crypto’s recent top gainers.

Bata ($BTA)

The $BTA token grew almost 1500% from under $0.01 a week ago to approximately $0.158 at the time of this writing.

$BTA – or Barter and Trade Alternative – is a new cryptocurrency token that was developed to replace fiat trader dollars that are used in traditional barter systems. The project hopes to change the way people trade by bringing barter to the blockchain.

Using a new system of commerce called Barterchain, Bata aims to create new jobs and help people break away from the current system that runs on debt-based economic activity.

According to the Bata team, $BTA has:

Dynamic blocks that are based on block height and difficulty, which makes the mining of “cheap” blocks a thing of the past;

Insta-mine protection, which prevents the concentration of mining activity amongst miners;

Deadlock protection in which mining difficulty is reduced even when no new blocks are found so that new blocks can be mined much more quickly even when there is a high hash rate; and

Spork control over block processing that can help control block processing without requiring network wallets to undergo time-consuming upgrades.

Learn more by visiting https://bata.io/.

DAOstack ($GEN)

DAOstack is an open-source project that aims to advance the technology and adoption of decentralized governance. The project’s token ($GEN) surged over 150% in value over the last 24 hours (25% for the week) to reach $0.016.

DAOstack was built because tackling today’s biggest global challenges requires coordinated efforts from people around the world who share values and can collaborate more effectively than our current systems allow. By facilitating the creation of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), DAOstack’s modular, open-source software stack that includes a library of governance protocols and friendly interfaces for creating and managing DAOs will help users and participants of all kinds implement fair and transparent decision-making in their projects irrespective of industry or use case.

Learn more about this groundbreaking project by visiting https://daostack.io/.

3air ($3AIR)

3air taps into the strategic benefits of the blockchain and is building a mesh network of interconnected nodes to deliver fast, secure, and reliable internet, digital TV, and telephony services in hard-to-access regions across Africa.

3air boasts low setup costs, a wide geographic reach, and the power to serve more customers than traditional mobile towers. In this way, 3air can serve millions of new users in less time and at less cost than would be required to connect these users using mobile towers or fiber optic infrastructure. The project also taps into the benefits of the blockchain to disburse participation rewards and provide incentives to people for joining the network, thereby bridging the crypto and technology gaps that so far have made it difficult for many people to enjoy internet access and the benefits of blockchain- and crypto-based services and offerings.

Learn more at https://3air.io/.

BlockWallet ($BLANK)

BlockWallet wants to help people stop leaking their data and instead start owning their data.

Whenever you are on the internet, you can leak your IP address and other data to node providers. BlockWallet’s Privacy Proxies were designed to trim your personal data and operate as a VPN for Web3. The $BLANK token jumped in price by only 2% or so over the last 24 hours but experienced an increase in trading volume of over 11%.

The way it works is simple. Similar to a VPN, BlockWallet protects users’ IP addresses and other data on-chain. Whenever a user interacts with a DApp or sends a transaction, a wallet sends a call to a node to execute the transaction. This request contains the information required to successfully execute the transaction, along with a substantial amount of personal data, such as the user’s IP address, browser version, and more. BlockWallet Privacy Proxies intercept the request that is sent and they trim sensitive information that can potentially allow a node to link a wallet address to the user’s identity, thereby reintroducing data privacy and anonymity to blockchain transactions.

Learn more by visiting https://blockwallet.io/.

Quark ($QRK)

The Quark token ($QRK) jumped over 150% over the last 24 hours. It was rolled out as a simple crypto token that could be used for online transactions – a central problem that many early crypto projects focused on in crypto’s early years.

It is an older project and has undergone several wallet upgrades from as early as 2017 to bring about more security than tokens such as Bitcoin and Litecoin which operate under more static mining algorithms. It does this by increasing security by using nine rounds of hashing from six different hashing algorithms. Three of these hashing rounds apply a random hashing function, which compares with Bitcoin’s solitary use of the SHA-256 algorithm. This makes it effectively impossible for anyone to hack the system or break the blockchain’s protocols.

Learn more by visiting http://www.qrknet.info/.