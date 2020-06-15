Mark Hipperson, Co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) of London based Starling bank has launched a crypto trading platform, Ziglu crypto exchange. Hipperson launched the exchange platform on Monday after the successful completion of the testing phase for the exchange startup and it raised over $6 million in seed capital funding.

Ziglu crypto exchange would enable its users to convert pounds sterling to BTC, ETH, LTC, and BCH. However, the exchange platform would add support for other fiat currencies and debit cards later in the year.

The exchange has only launched the crypto platform on mobile devices only with iOS versions to kickstart and Android version to follow as it is still being developed.

According to Hipperson, Ziglu crypto exchange would provide transformational financial services to its clients. The exchange would do this by providing fast, safe, and attractive crypto prices clients can afford to exchange, transfer their money regardless of the currency, where, when, and how they choose.

Hipperson believes the platform would bring crypto services more closely to the audience.

Products Ziglu crypto exchange offers users

Outside being able to use the platform to send, convert, and transfer cryptos, Ziglu plans to add other mouth-watering products to its users.

Ziglu crypto exchange also plans other juicy deals by finding the best deals for users on other exchange platforms to enjoy the best crypto deals.

The startup also plans to partner MasterCard to process the exchange payment service globally. According to Hipperson, the exchange would add support for not less than 15 fiat currencies before next year.

Ziglu crypto exchange launch delay

With Ziglu’s launch now, only U.K users are going to enjoy the startup services with global expansion plans underway.

Ziglu crypto platform has been under development for two years until now when the startup began testing the beta version of its services.

The launch of the platform was scheduled initially for January this year and has to be delayed until now.